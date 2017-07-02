36m ago
Capitals re-sign Kuznetzov to eight-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Capitals have re-signed restricted free agent forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to an eight-year, $62.4 million contract.
The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan reports that the deal will also have a modified no-trade clause in the last six years.
Kuznetsov played in all 82 regular season games in 2016-17 recording 19 goals and 40 assists for 59 points. He also played a key role for the Washington Capitals in the playoffs adding 5 goals and 10 points in 13 games.
The 25-year-old was drafted in the first round 26th overall of the 2010 NHL entry draft. He’s played four seasons with the Caps, amassing 182 points in 261 career regular season games.