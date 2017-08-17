New Jersey Devils' centre Travis Zajac is likely to miss four to six months after undergoing pectoral surgery.

New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President and General Manager, Ray Shero, provided the following update on the 32-year-old.

"This morning, Travis Zajac underwent successful surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle that was suffered last week during off-season training," Shero stated. "The procedure was performed by the club's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Zajac's expected recovery time is approximately four to six months."

The Winnipeg, MB. native had 14 goals and 31 assists in 80 games played last season.

Zajac is in the fifth year of an eight year, $46 million contract.