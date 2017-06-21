Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has won the 2017 Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most gentlemanly player.

Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild and Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues were the other two finalists for the award.

Gaudreau was assessed only two minor penalties in 72 games, including avoiding the sin bin for the final 16 games of the season.

The 23-year-old scored 18 goals and added 43 assists during the regular season for the Flames.

This was Gaudreau first time as a finalist for the award, after finishing fourth in voting last season.