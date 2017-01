Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Dallas Stars

Captain Jamie Benn (foot) will be back in the Stars' lineup for their Thursday night game versus the Detroit Red Wings. Benn has been out for the past four games.

Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves are both good to go tonight. #DETvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6IlYhq3ocT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2017

Tampa Bay Lightning

Goaltender Ben Bishop (lower body) plans to return for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Bishop has been sidelined since Dec. 21.