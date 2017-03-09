Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Tyler Bozak was absent from Thursday's morning skate. Bozak recently missed time with an infected finger, but returned on Feb. 28 against San Jose and has played in every game since.

Practice Lineup - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards
van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner
Komarov-Boyle-Brown
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Martin-Fehr-Soshnikov 
Bonus: Leivo

Defencemen
Rielly-Zaitsev 
Gardiner-Marchenko 
Hunwick-Polak 
Marincin-Smith

Goaltenders
Andersen starts

Ottawa Senators

Forward Kyle Turris (finger) will likely miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. - Ottawa Citizen

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Patric Hornqvist was diagnosed with a concussion on Wednesday night and sent back to Pittsburgh, but hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the road trip.

 