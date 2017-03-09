Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Tyler Bozak was absent from Thursday's morning skate. Bozak recently missed time with an infected finger, but returned on Feb. 28 against San Jose and has played in every game since.

Seems like if Bozak were playing tonight Babcock would have just put a placeholder in for him. But we'll confirm status after skate. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 9, 2017

Practice Lineup - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner

Komarov-Boyle-Brown

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Martin-Fehr-Soshnikov

Bonus: Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Marchenko

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin-Smith

Goaltenders

Andersen starts

Ottawa Senators

Forward Kyle Turris (finger) will likely miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. - Ottawa Citizen

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Patric Hornqvist was diagnosed with a concussion on Wednesday night and sent back to Pittsburgh, but hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the road trip.