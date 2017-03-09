12m ago
Ice Chips: Bozak absent from morning skate
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Tyler Bozak was absent from Thursday's morning skate. Bozak recently missed time with an infected finger, but returned on Feb. 28 against San Jose and has played in every game since.
Practice Lineup - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner
Komarov-Boyle-Brown
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Martin-Fehr-Soshnikov
Bonus: Leivo
Defencemen
Rielly-Zaitsev
Gardiner-Marchenko
Hunwick-Polak
Marincin-Smith
Goaltenders
Andersen starts
Ottawa Senators
Forward Kyle Turris (finger) will likely miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. - Ottawa Citizen
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Patric Hornqvist was diagnosed with a concussion on Wednesday night and sent back to Pittsburgh, but hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the road trip.