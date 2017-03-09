2h ago
Ice Chips: Bozak expected to play vs. Flyers
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Tyler Bozak was absent from Thursday's morning skate. Bozak recently missed time with an infected finger, but returned on Feb. 28 against San Jose and has played in every game since.
Update: Bozak will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike Babcock, but is expected to play in Thursday night's game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers.
Practice Lineup - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner
Komarov-Boyle-Brown
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Martin-Fehr-Soshnikov
Bonus: Leivo
Defencemen
Rielly-Zaitsev
Gardiner-Marchenko
Hunwick-Polak
Marincin-Smith
Goaltenders
Andersen starts
Winnipeg Jets
According to TSN senior correspondent Gary Lawless, there is currently no word on the extent of defenceman Tobias Enstrom's injuries suffered after being hit into the boards by the Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Sestito. However, he's expected to miss some time with early reports stating he suffered a concussion and facial fractures.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Kyle Turris (finger) will likely miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. - Ottawa Citizen
New York Rangers
The Rangers announced that forward Rick Nash (upper body) and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (lower body) will not play Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. They are both listed as day-to-day.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Patric Hornqvist was diagnosed with a concussion on Wednesday night and sent back to Pittsburgh, but hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the road trip.
Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltender Michal Neuvirth will start for the Flyers on Thursday night against the Maple Leafs.