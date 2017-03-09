Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Tyler Bozak was absent from Thursday's morning skate. Bozak recently missed time with an infected finger, but returned on Feb. 28 against San Jose and has played in every game since.

Seems like if Bozak were playing tonight Babcock would have just put a placeholder in for him. But we'll confirm status after skate. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 9, 2017

Update: Bozak will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike Babcock, but is expected to play in Thursday night's game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tyler Bozak will be a game-time decision, per Babcock. Expects him to play. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 9, 2017

Practice Lineup - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner

Komarov-Boyle-Brown

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Martin-Fehr-Soshnikov

Bonus: Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Marchenko

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin-Smith

Goaltenders

Andersen starts

Winnipeg Jets

According to TSN senior correspondent Gary Lawless, there is currently no word on the extent of defenceman Tobias Enstrom's injuries suffered after being hit into the boards by the Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Sestito. However, he's expected to miss some time with early reports stating he suffered a concussion and facial fractures.

no word on Enstrom's injuries as #nhljets are off today but he's expected to miss some time. Concussion, facial fractures were early worries https://t.co/0SrISEhuPa — gary lawless (@garylawless) March 9, 2017

Ottawa Senators

Forward Kyle Turris (finger) will likely miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. - Ottawa Citizen

New York Rangers

The Rangers announced that forward Rick Nash (upper body) and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (lower body) will not play Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. They are both listed as day-to-day.

OFFICIAL: #NYR Rick Nash (upper body day-to-day) is out tonight. Henrik Lundqvist (lower body day-to-day) is out tonight. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 9, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Patric Hornqvist was diagnosed with a concussion on Wednesday night and sent back to Pittsburgh, but hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the road trip.

Hornqvist was diagnosed with a concussion. Sent back to Pittsburgh. Not necessarily ruled out for rest of road trip -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 9, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Michal Neuvirth will start for the Flyers on Thursday night against the Maple Leafs.