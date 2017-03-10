Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

TSN's Sara Orlesky reported that defenceman Tobias Enstrom (concussion) will be out indefinitely after taking a hit from the Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Sestito on Wednesday night. However, he didn't suffer any facial fractures.

Defenceman Josh Morrisey and forward Chris Thorburn also missed practice.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Tyler Bozak was absent from Leafs' practice on Friday. He played Thursday night and tallied a goal and an assist in the Maple Leafs' win over the Philadelphia Flyers, however Shilton said head coach Mike Babcock hinted that the 31-year-old would get another morning skate off. Bozak didn't participate in yesterday's morning skate, either.

Detroit Red Wings

According Detroit Free Press reporter Helene St. James, goaltender Jimmy Howard will start Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Forward Anthony Mantha will be a healthy scratch.

Game Notes

Sabres (66 Points) at Blue Jackets (90 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET

BUF was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-0-0 at CBJ. BUF has won 3 of past 4GP at CBJ

CBJ (42-17-6):

won 2 straight, both by shutout, 3 shutouts last 4GP (3-1-0)

Atkinson (1G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

BUF (27-28-12):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 7GF, 4/12 on PP

Eichel (5G, 11A) 11 game PT streak

Blackhawks (89 Points) at Red Wings (61 Points) - 7:30 p.m. ET

CHI is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, OTW at home. DET is 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs CHI

DET (25-29-11):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 0/7 on PP

Zetterberg (5G, 15A) last 16GP

CHI (42-19-5):

won 8 straight on the road, 38GF, 8/19 on PP

Kane (2G) last 3GP

Wild (90 Points) at Panthers (69 Points) - 7:30 p.m. ET

MIN is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. MIN 2-1-1 past 4GP in FLA

FLA (29-25-11):

1-5-1 past 7GP, 12GF, 7/22 on PP

Jagr (1G) last 8GP

MIN (42-17-6):

lost 2 straight, 1GF in each game, 0/5 on PP

Granlund (1A) last 4GP

Ducks (80 Points) at Blues (71 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET

STL is 1-0-0 vs ANA this season. OTW in ANA. STL has won 3 straight at home vs ANA

STL (33-27-5):

won 2 straight, 1GA, 2/2 on PK

Tarasenko (1G) last 6GP

ANA (35-22-10):

won 2 straight, 3GA, 6/7 on PK

Getzlaf (3G, 7A) last 8GP

Penguins (90 Points) at Oilers (78 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET

PIT is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning at home. PIT has won 2 straight in EDM, 1GA

EDM (35-23-8):

3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 16GF, 2/8 on PP

McDavid (4G, 10A) last 11GP

PIT (41-16-8):

won 3 straight, 16GF, 6/12 on PP

Crosby (3A) last 5GP