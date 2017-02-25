10h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Bozak out with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
TSN's Mark Masters reports that Leafs' forward Mitch Marner took part in the morning skate wearing a black jersey, usually reserved for defenceman. It is the first time the rookie has been on the ice with the full team since injuring himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 15. He is still listed as day-to-day.
Masters also reports that forward Tyler Bozak will miss Saturday's contest with an upper-body injury.
Morning skate lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Komarov - Kadri - Leivo
van Riemsdyk - Smith - Brown
Hyman - Matthews - Nylander
Martin - Gauthier - Soshnikov
Defencemen
Rielly - Zaitsev
Gardiner - Carrick
Hunwick - Polak
Vancouver Canucks
Due to multiple cases of the mumps, the Canucks have recalled forward Alexandre Grenier and defenceman Evan McEneny from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Grenier, 25, leads the Comets with 38 points in 51 games this season. McEneny, 22, has 17 points in 43 games this season.
Projected Lineup vs. Sharks - Farhan Lalji, TSN
Forwards
D. Sedin - H. Sedin - Burrows
Eriksson - Horvat - Megna
Boucher - Sutter - Hansen
Labate - Gaunce - Grenier
Defencemen
Edler - Larsen
Sbisa - Biega
Hutton - McEneny
Goaltenders
Miller
Markstrom
Out with Mumps (or symptoms of): Stecher, Tanev, Tryamkin, Granlund, Chaput.
Sven Baertschi (concussion) has begun skating. Willie Desjardins says his headaches have subsided but he needs to practice and get back into shape.
Jack Skille (groin) will be out at least another week.
Anaheim Ducks
Recently acquired forward Patrick Eaves hope to make his debut for the Anaheim Ducks Saturday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks traded a conditional 2017 second round pick for Eaves on Friday. - Orange Country Register
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Justin Shultz (concussion) has missed the last two games, but took contact in practice on Friday and took part in the Penguins' morning skate. He will be a game-time decision for the team's Stadium Series matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Defenceman Kris Letang (upper body) did not take part in Saturday morning's optional morning skate and NHL.com's Dan Rosen is reporting that he will not play tonight against the Flyers. Letang is still listed as day-to-day.
Goaltender Matt Murray will get the start in net against the Flyers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Jonathan Quick (groin) has been activated off of injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, according to President and General Manager Dean Lombardi. Forward Jordan Nolan was also activated and goaltender Jeff Zatkoff was assigned to the AHL's Ontario Reign.
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Erik Johnson (broken fibula) will return to the Avs' lineup on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Johnson has been out since Dec. 3. Rene Bourque (head) will also return to the lineup. Borque has been sidelined since Feb. 1.
San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks announced the team has recalled forwards Kevin Labanc, Barclay Goodrow and defenceman Tim Heed from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.
Projected Lineup vs. Canucks - Farhan Lalji, TSN
Forwards
Lebanc - Thornton - Pavelski
Marleau - Couture - Boedker
Hertl - Tierney - Ward
Goodrow - Haley - Melker
Defencemen
Martin - Burns
Vlasic - Braun
Dillon - Shlemko