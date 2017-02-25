Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN's Mark Masters reports that Leafs' forward Mitch Marner took part in the morning skate wearing a black jersey, usually reserved for defenceman. It is the first time the rookie has been on the ice with the full team since injuring himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 15. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Marner on the ice at Leafs morning skate; wearing black jersey (usually for d-men); 1st time Mitch on ice with full team since injury — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2017

Masters also reports that forward Tyler Bozak will miss Saturday's contest with an upper-body injury.

Bozak absent from Leafs skate; Also missed practice yesterday; Babcock said it wasn't injury issue — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2017

Morning skate lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Komarov - Kadri - Leivo

van Riemsdyk - Smith - Brown

Hyman - Matthews - Nylander

Martin - Gauthier - Soshnikov

Defencemen

Rielly - Zaitsev

Gardiner - Carrick

Hunwick - Polak

Vancouver Canucks

Due to multiple cases of the mumps, the Canucks have recalled forward Alexandre Grenier and defenceman Evan McEneny from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Grenier, 25, leads the Comets with 38 points in 51 games this season. McEneny, 22, has 17 points in 43 games this season.

Projected Lineup vs. Sharks - Farhan Lalji, TSN

Forwards

D. Sedin - H. Sedin - Burrows

Eriksson - Horvat - Megna

Boucher - Sutter - Hansen

Labate - Gaunce - Grenier

Defencemen

Edler - Larsen

Sbisa - Biega

Hutton - McEneny

Goaltenders

Miller

Markstrom

Out with Mumps (or symptoms of): Stecher, Tanev, Tryamkin, Granlund, Chaput.

Sven Baertschi (concussion) has begun skating. Willie Desjardins says his headaches have subsided but he needs to practice and get back into shape.

Jack Skille (groin) will be out at least another week.

Anaheim Ducks

Recently acquired forward Patrick Eaves hope to make his debut for the Anaheim Ducks Saturday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks traded a conditional 2017 second round pick for Eaves on Friday. - Orange Country Register

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Justin Shultz (concussion) has missed the last two games, but took contact in practice on Friday and took part in the Penguins' morning skate. He will be a game-time decision for the team's Stadium Series matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Schultz and Letang will be game-time decisions tomorrow, per Sullivan -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 24, 2017

Defenceman Kris Letang (upper body) did not take part in Saturday morning's optional morning skate and NHL.com's Dan Rosen is reporting that he will not play tonight against the Flyers. Letang is still listed as day-to-day.

Kris Letang will not play tonight. Still day to day. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 25, 2017

Goaltender Matt Murray will get the start in net against the Flyers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Jonathan Quick (groin) has been activated off of injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, according to President and General Manager Dean Lombardi. Forward Jordan Nolan was also activated and goaltender Jeff Zatkoff was assigned to the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Erik Johnson (broken fibula) will return to the Avs' lineup on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Johnson has been out since Dec. 3. Rene Bourque (head) will also return to the lineup. Borque has been sidelined since Feb. 1.

Erik Johnson and Rene Bourque both say they are good to go for Saturday vs Buffalo — Terry Frei (@TFrei) February 24, 2017

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks announced the team has recalled forwards Kevin Labanc, Barclay Goodrow and defenceman Tim Heed from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Projected Lineup vs. Canucks - Farhan Lalji, TSN

Forwards

Lebanc - Thornton - Pavelski

Marleau - Couture - Boedker

Hertl - Tierney - Ward

Goodrow - Haley - Melker

Defencemen

Martin - Burns

Vlasic - Braun

Dillon - Shlemko