Ice Chips: Schultz diagnosed with concussion
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Justin Schultz was diagnosed with a concussion on Friday suffered in Thursday's win over the Winnipeg Jets. It is unclear how long Schultz will be out for.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Mike Babcock announced that forward Mitch Marner (upper body) will not play Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators or Sunday versus the Carolina Huricanes. The Leafs' leading scorer originally injured himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.
New Jersey Devils
Forward Mike Cammalleri will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the New York Islanders.