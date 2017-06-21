Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid cleaned up at the 2017 NHL Awards in Las Vegas, winning the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and Ted Lindsay Award, as the most outstanding player in the regular season as judged by the members of the NHL Players Association..

Wednesday night caps an incredible sophomore season for McDavid, who also won the Art Ross Trophy as the league leader in points with 100 (30 goals, 70 assists) en route to the Oilers’ first playoff berth since 2006.

At 20 years old, McDavid is the youngest Hart Trophy winner since fellow nominee Sidney Crosby captured the award at 19 in 2007. Oiler legend Wayne Gretzky, who presented the award to McDavid, also won his first of nine Hart Trophies at 19-years-old. He joins Wayne Gretzky (1982-85, 1987) and Mark Messier (1990) as the only other Oilers to win the Ted Lindsay Award.

Sergei Bobrovsky

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltenderwas the third nominee for the award.