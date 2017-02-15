According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Detroit Red Wings' forward Gustav Nyquist's phone hearing has been set for Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. for his high stick on Minnesota Wild forward Jared Spurgeon.

On Monday, Nyquist waived his right to have an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety, prompting a phone interview instead. However, the league still holds the right to suspend the 27-year-old for six or more games because an in-person option was offered.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Minnesota Wild's 6-3 victory over the Wings when Nyquist's stick struck Spurgeon in the face in retaliation for cross-checks from the Wild forward.

Nyquist was assessed a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking as the blow drew blood from Spurgeon's left cheek. Spurgeon, also 27, left the bench briefly, but returned for the rest of the game.

The Red Wings' forward has no prior NHL suspensions and has just 10 penalty minutes in 55 games this season. He has scored seven goals and totaled 29 points this season.

Spurgeon has scored seven goals and owns 26 points in 51 games this season.