Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Matt Murray (5) - The Penguins’ netminder was very solid and made good saves on Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, but could have played half this game in a lawn chair as the Sens barely had a push on him. When they did, he had all the answers.

Craig Anderson (1) - The Senators’ goaltender was not sharp in Game 5. Oli Maatta’s goal was a screen that beat him short-side, Sidney Crosby’s goal was a tip, and Anderson was hung out to dry on the third Penguins’ goal, but the fourth goal against was a bad goal that banks off the body, which led to the hook.

Mike Condon (2) - It is tough to come in cold in a blowout game like Game 5, and Condon did not have much help in front of him.