Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Outside Bridgestone Arena, nearly 40,000 gold-clad fans packed neon-drenched Lower Broadway for a party the likes of which the NHL had never before seen.

Wall to wall fans lined the world famous establishments in Predators gear and overflowed onto rooftops just to catch a glimpse of the arrival of the Stanley Cup Final for the first time ever in Music City, U.S.A.

For a few hours, at least, the honky tonks became hockey tonks - the live music played at a lower decibel so Tennessee could focus on the Preds.

Inside Bridgestone Arena, home to hockey’s most unique atmosphere, the building was equally buzzed - but with a hint of nervous energy, too.

The first sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since the Detroit Red Wings last did it in 1998 - coincidentally, also the last team to repeat as champs - was still on the table.

So many questions lingered: How would Pekke Rinne respond after unravelling in Game 2? Would Rinne even start after Peter Laviolette’s awkward avoidance of the question in press conferences? Could the Preds find a way to beat Matt Murray?

Turns out, the party will rage on into Monday, at the very least.

Nashvegas has itself a Stanley Cup Final now.

Jake Guentzel attempted to quiet the frenzied crowd with his fourth goal of the series in the opening three minutes. But the Predators punched back against the Pittsburgh Penguins with five unanswered goals and steamrolled to a 5-1 victory to push their record on home ice to a near flawless 8-1 in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Predators will have a chance to knot the best-of-seven series for Lord Stanley’s chalice at two games a piece in Game 4 on Monday night.

Frederick Gaudreau became the 11th different Predator to score the game-winning goal among Nashville’s 13 wins this postseason. “Freddy Hockey” blew the roof off the building when he scored 42 seconds after Roman Josi first got Nashville on the board.

That allowed the Predators and their faithful to exhale, their full-throated chants of “He shoots! He scores! You suck! It’s all your fault!” soon raining down fast and furious on Murray.

The 17,352 on hand barely sat down again the remainder of the contest, watching James Neal, Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm to pour it on.

The chants must have gotten to Murray. He allowed five or more goals for just the fourth time in his two-year NHL career - and the first time ever in a Stanley Cup playoff game. The loss represented just the second of this postseason for Murray.

Meanwhile, Rinne’s only blemish after a shaky first two outings was Guentzel’s goal in the opening minutes. He stopped 27 of 28 shots to assuage the fears of Laviolette and all of Middle Tennessee.

On this night, the defending Stanley Cup champions looked beatable for the first time in nearly a couple weeks. Nashville has now outshot Pittsburgh by a 98-67 margin, but they finally have something to show for it.

Nashville is on the board now, no longer just a hockey novelty, or a non-traditional city proud to host. The Predators have officially arrived on hockey’s biggest stage.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli