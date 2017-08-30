According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Pess, former Toronto Maple Leafs left winger David Booth is going to training camp with the Detroit Red Wings on a tryout.

Detroit native David Booth going to Red Wings camp on a tryout. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) August 30, 2017

Booth, 32, has played the last two seasons in the KHL. In 2016-17 with Omsk Avangard, the forward had four goals and eight points in 19 games played.

A native of Detroit, Booth spent four years playing collegiate hockey at Michigan State. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NHL with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Maple Leafs scoring 120 goals and adding 111 assists in 502 games before heading overseas to Russia in 2015.