Smashville no longer NHL novelty, now on the board in Cup Final

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Upwards of 50,000 gold-clad fans packed neon-drenched Lower Broadway outside Bridgestone Arena for a party the likes of which the NHL had never before seen.

Wall to wall fans lined the world famous establishments in Predators gear and overflowed onto rooftops just to catch a glimpse of the arrival of the Stanley Cup Final for the first time ever in Music City, U.S.A.

For a few hours, at least, the honky tonks became hockey tonks - the live music played one decibel lower with all eyes focused on the Cup.

Peter Laviolette said his coaching staff caught a shot of the swell of support gathering on a sultry Saturday night in a moment of downtime before Game 3.

“Pretty amazing,” Laviolette said.

Even for a city with a raucous reputation, this Stanley Cup Final ratcheted it up to a whole new level. Some players said they had trouble navigating to the game.

“We were aware of how crazy it was outside,” James Neal said. “You can feel the buzz.”

Inside Bridgestone Arena, home to hockey’s most unique atmosphere, the building was equally buzzed - but with a hint of nervous energy, too.

The first sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since the Detroit Red Wings last did it in 1998 - coincidentally, also the last team to repeat as champs - was still on the table.

So many questions lingered: How would Pekke Rinne respond after unravelling in Game 2? Would Rinne even start after Peter Laviolette’s awkward avoidance of the question in press conferences? Could the Preds find a way to beat Matt Murray?

Turns out, the party will rage on into Monday, at the very least.

Nashvegas has itself a Stanley Cup Final now.

The crowd never wavered after an early goal from Jake Guentzel and the Predators punched back against the Pittsburgh Penguins with five unanswered goals and steamrolled to a 5-1 victory to push their record on home ice to a near flawless 8-1 in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Predators will have a chance to knot the best-of-seven series for Lord Stanley’s chalice at two games apiece in Game 4 on Monday night.

“You know what, best atmosphere I’ve ever played in,” P.K. Subban said. “It was pretty spectacular. Anybody who paid the price of admission to watch the game, I’m sure it was money well spent for them.”

Too often, the idea of home ice advantage is overrated - particularly during the Stanley Cup playoffs. But there was actually a tangible moment in Game 3 that the Predators said helped get them back on track.

Guentzel scored his fourth goal of the series less than three minutes into Game 3, which at that point equaled the Predators’ entire team output. It could have gotten to Rinne, but at the first television timeout, the 17,283 on hand saluted him and the Predators with a standing ovation.

“It just gave us that energy back,” Mattias Ekholm said.

More than 15,000 fans stood and chanted Rinne’s name during warmups in a scene that was louder than many NHL buildings during a regular season affair.

“I mean, that was unbelievable,” Rinne said. “Collectively we came to the locker room and everybody was kind of telling each other that we’ve never seen anything like that. It was pretty cool.”

Frederick Gaudreau became the 11th different Predator to score the game-winning goal among Nashville’s 13 wins this postseason. “Freddy Hockey” blew the roof off the building when he scored 42 seconds after Roman Josi first got Nashville on the board.

Rinne followed that up with a key save seconds later to keep Pittsburgh at bay.

That allowed the Predators and their faithful to exhale, their full-throated chants of “He shoots! He scores! You suck! It’s all your fault!” soon raining down fast and furious on Murray. Those fans barely sat down again the remainder of the contest, watching Neal, Craig Smith and Ekholm pour it on.

The chants must have gotten to Murray. He allowed five or more goals for just the fourth time in his two-year NHL career - and the first time ever in a Stanley Cup playoff game. The loss represented just the second of the spring for Murray (5-2).

Meanwhile, Rinne’s only blemish after a shaky first two outings was Guentzel’s goal in the opening minutes. He stopped 27 of 28 shots to assuage the fears of Laviolette and all of Middle Tennessee.

“These first couple games, beginning of the game, it’s been a battle,” Rinne said. “I think at those moments, you just mentally try to erase your mind, just focus on the next save, remind yourself that you’re still in the Final. Life is pretty good.”

Rinne called it a “great team win.” Ekholm and Smith were Nashville’s 18th and 19th different goal scorers of the playoffs, leaving them two shy of a record set by the 1987 Philadelphia Flyers, led by Captain Dave Poulin.

On this night, the defending Stanley Cup champions looked beatable for the first time in a few weeks. Both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were held without a shot for the first time ever in 142 playoff games together.

Nashville has now outshot Pittsburgh by a 97-67 margin, but they finally have something to show for it.

Nashville is on the board now, no longer just a novelty, or a non-traditional city proud to host. The Predators have officially arrived on hockey’s biggest stage.

“The hockey world is starting to see it here,” Neal said. “The atmosphere in the warmups and the building was unbelievable, right through the whole game. It’s a place we love to play and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

