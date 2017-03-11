HULL, England — Oumar Niasse stepped off the bench to score twice to give Hull a 2-1 victory over Premier League relegation rival Swansea on Saturday.

Hull was struggling when manager Marco Silva produced a masterstroke by sending on Niasse just after the hour mark — and the striker responded with two goals inside 10 minutes.

Alfie Mawson headed home in stoppage time for Swansea, but Silva's side held on to clinch its third league win under the Portuguese coach and climb to within one point of safety with 10 games remaining. Swansea is only three points in front of Hull.

Niasse, who is on loan from Everton, was sent onto the field to replace the ineffective Alfred N'Diaye and he netted his first in the 69th minute.

Marauding right back Omar Elabdellaoui broke clear and passed to Abel Hernandez, who flicked the ball on first time for Niasse to run on and steer a low shot beyond goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Gylfi Sigurdsson fired off target as Swansea tried to respond, but the south Wales visitors found themselves 2-0 down in the 78th minute.

Ahmed Elmohamady helped the ball on to Niasse in the penalty area and the Senegalese lashed home a bouncing ball.

Niasse pulled another effort wide when he appeared set for his hat trick before Mawson ensured a nervous finish for Hull by heading in Sigurdsson's cross. It was the Iceland midfielder's league-high 11th assist of the season.