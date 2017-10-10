Matt Nichols is expected to take part in practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday after exiting Friday's loss with a injury to his right ring finger, according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Nichols was injured in the first quarter of Friday's 30-13 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when Abdul Kanneh swatted his throwing hand, forcing a fumble. Nichols' ring finger was bleeding on the sideline, but he stayed in the game.

In the second quarter, Nichols was sacked and stripped of the ball by Justin Capicciotti. After the hit, he exited the game for good favouring his right hand.

Nichols completed 14 of 18 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception before exiting. He was replaced by Dominique Davis, who went 9-for-14 for 84 yards.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said after the game he had no update on the quarterback but was not concerned it would be a long-term injury.

Winnipeg (10-4) hosts the B.C. Lions (6-8) on Saturday.

Nichols leads all CFL quarterbacks with 27 touchdowns this season.