TORONTO — Andrew Nielsen had the power-play winner 11:33 into the third to lift the Toronto Marlies over the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 on Monday in Game 6 of their American Hockey League playoff series.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 3-3 with Game 7 in Syracuse, N.Y., on Wednesday.

Carl Grundstrom also scored on the power play for the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasimir Kaskisuo made 27 saves in net for the win.

Michael Bournival had a short-handed goal for the Crunch and Mike McKenna stopped 23 shots.

Toronto went 2 for 6 on the power play and Syracuse was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.