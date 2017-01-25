The Evolution Championship Series 2017 announced the nine titles to be included in this year’s competition, as well as a final game to be voted in by players.

The unannounced title will open championship Sunday at the Mandalay Bay arena in Las Vegas.

Confirmed for Evo 2017 are Street Fighter V, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2, Super Smash Bros. Wii U, Super Smash Bros. Melle, Unjustice 2, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, Tekken 7 and King of Fighters XIV.

The nine games in the running for the voted-in title are Mortal Kombat X, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Skullgirls, Pokken Tournament, Killer Instinct, Street Fighter II Turbo, ARMS, Windjammers and nidhogg.

Players will vote for their game of choice with donations to Make-a-Wish International on Generosity.com. The game with the most donations will be added to Evo 2017 and will also include a $10,000 prize pool. The prize pool will grow based on entry fees.

Evo takes place from July 14 to July 16.