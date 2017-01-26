Ninjas in Pyjamas announced their return to Dota 2 with the acquisition of the January 25th roster, the organization announced Wednesday.

The new roster features former NiP player Adrian "Era" Kryeziu and newcomers Max "qojqva" Bröcker, Kalle "Trixi" Saarinen, Kai "H4nni" Handbückers and Troels "syndereN" Nielsen.

"I am thrilled to join Ninjas in Pyjamas," team captain syndereN said. "It is one of the most renowned organizations with a rich history. Playing with such a name is a great opportunity, but also a responsibility; it comes with high expectations and therefore I'm happy to have formed a team of such experienced and proven players with great synergy to deliver. Together with NiP, we plan to become a top contender for the year. We've already progressed a lot in our early practice and I only see us improving as the year progresses."

NiP has been on the outside of the scene after disbanding their previous roster following a disappointing 2015. The all-Swedish roster failed to qualify for both The International 2015 and The Frankfurt Major.

The new roster is registered to compete at The Kiev Major in April.