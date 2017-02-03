PROVO, Utah — Nigel Williams-Goss scored 33 points and No. 1 Gonzaga remains the lone undefeated team in the country after an 85-75 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (23-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference) now have the longest winning streak in school history. They entered the night with the No. 12 scoring offence in the nation and looked like it.

Gonzaga took a 42-26 lead after dominating the first half. The Bulldogs used a 20-4 stretch early to put BYU in a deep hole.

T.J. Haws did the heavy lifting during the BYU rally, as the Cougars got within six at one point, and finished with 26 points.

The Cougars (16-8, 7-4) had no answer early for the 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski. Gonzaga ran the offence through the big man while building a 17-point lead and BYU was left to pick its poison. Karnowski would drop in a hook when left 1-on-1 against a defender, before the Cougars started sending help. Then Karnowski would kick it out and the Zags repeatedly found open shooters for 3-pointers.

Gonzaga shot 51.9 per cent from the field and knocked down 6 of 10 3-pointers in the first half while BYU hit 32.3 per cent of its shots, including a 1-for-7 effort from behind the arc.

Williams-Goss took over in the second half as BYU cut the lead to single digits. The junior point guard scored 11 straight points while blowing past defenders during a 13-3 run to push the lead back to 18 points. He had the answer every time BYU got close and was three points shy of his season high.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: All eyes were on the Bulldogs to see how they would respond to being ranked No. 1 for the second time in program history. Gonzaga stormed out the gate and looked every bit the part of the top team in the nation, especially on the road in a hostile environment against a conference rival.

BYU: The Cougars were short-handed and overwhelmed. Defence has been an issue all season long and it continued Thursday. BYU entered the game ranked No. 190 in the nation in scoring defence (72.7).

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Gonzaga should remain No. 1 barring what would be a significant upset against Santa Clara on Saturday.

UNDER THE WEATHER

BYU guard Nick Emery was sick Wednesday and did not start. It was just the fifth game of his two-year career that he didn't start. He entered averaging 13.9 points per game, but finished with two.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs host Santa Clara on Saturday.

BYU: The Cougars host Portland on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25