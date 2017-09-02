NEW YORK -- Karolina Pliskova can still win the U.S. Open and keep her No. 1 ranking, thanks to a big comeback Saturday.

Pliskova fought off a match point in the second set and rallied to beat No. 27 Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round.

The runner-up last year needs to at least return to the final for a chance to remain atop the rankings when the year's final major tournament is over, and it appeared for a while that the Czech wouldn't get close.

But she stayed alive while trailing 4-5 in the second set, then pulled out the third after receiving treatment from a trainer on her right forearm between sets.

"Last Grand Slam of the season and knowing you played fine last year, you just want to play that good again," Pliskova said. "I don't feel like I'm playing that good again, but I'm still in the draw, actually, so I'm not going to be that sad."