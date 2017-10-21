No. 10 Oklahoma St. picks off Texas in OT to seal win

AUSTIN, Texas — Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger's pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday.

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Though the field goal came first, Richards didn't realize the game ended with his play.

Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green.

Oklahoma State's Masons Rudolph passed for 282 yards. The Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorns opponent.