No. 14 Arizona shuts down No. 3 UCLA in win

LOS ANGELES -- Kobi Simmons scored 20 points and No. 14 Arizona's defence contained UCLA's top-rated offence in the Pac-12, beating the third-ranked Bruins 96-85 on Saturday to stay undefeated in conference play.

Lauri Markkanen added 18 points for the Wildcats (18-2, 7-0), who have won 12 in a row.

Lonzo Ball scored 24 points for UCLA (19-2, 6-2), which had its 11-game home winning streak snapped in front of a sellout crowd that included Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (NBA), Cris Carter (NFL) and Dave Winfield (MLB).

It was the first time the longtime Pac-12 powers faced each other while both were ranked in the top 15 since Jan. 20, 2007, when UCLA won at home.

Simmons scored consecutive baskets that pushed Arizona's lead to 14 points early in the second half.

