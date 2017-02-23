RIO DE JANEIRO — Fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta has reached the quarterfinals of the clay-court Rio Open, defeating Victor Estrella Burgos 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The Spaniard will face Alexandr Dolgopolov, who won his second-round match on Thursday against Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

Carreno Busta is one of only three seeded players remaining in the tournament, which saw top-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan beaten in the first round.

The favourite now is No. 2 Dominic Thiem, who will face Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas will play Nicolas Kicker.