No. 7 Wildcats rally in second half to beat Huskies

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the No. 7 Wildcats wore down Washington 77-66 on Sunday to stay alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

The Wildcats (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12) won their 14th straight overall and 18th in a row at home.

Kobi Simmons added 13 points, and Allonzo Trier, Dusan Ristic and Lauri Markkanen had 12 apiece.

Freshman sensation Markelle Fultz scored 16 points for Washington (9-12, 2-7) but on 8-of-23 shooting. He was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers and missed all four of his free throws.

Washington led virtually entire first half before Arizona's offence finally got moving and pulled away in the second.