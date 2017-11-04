STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have faced off 112 times. Never had they played a game quite like this.

The teams combined for 114 points and more than 1,400 yards as Heisman Trophy hopefuls Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph seemingly traded touchdowns at will.

Bedlam sure lived up to its name.

Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in the highest-scoring game in the history of the rivalry. Mayfield threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score.

"He was awesome, played at an elite level," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's been through enough of these. He doesn't blink, he doesn't flinch. He's made for atmospheres like this. It's his favorite thing in the world."

Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five touchdowns, but he had two critical turnovers in the second half.

"It was a heck of a college football game," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "I just wish we had made a couple more plays later than they did."

Marquise Brown caught nine passes for a school-record 265 yards, and he had touchdown receptions of 84 and 77 yards for the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 5 CFP). Oklahoma gained 785 total yards, tied for the fourth-most in school history and the Sooners' second-best outing since 1988.

Oklahoma, which entered the day tied for the Big 12 lead, positioned itself well to possibly reach the Big 12 Championship Game and strengthened its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"We win ballgames," Mayfield said. "No matter how you put it, we win ballgames. It's championship November. We keep winning, we'll take care of our own destiny."

Oklahoma State (7-2, 4-2, No. 11 CFP) appeared to have lost its last chance against the Sooners when Oklahoma's Tre Brown intercepted the ball off a deflection with 1:56 remaining and the Cowboys trailing 55-52. A targeting penalty against Oklahoma's Will Johnson negated the play, but the Cowboys couldn't take advantage of the extra opportunity.

Justice Hill ran for a career-high 228 yards for Oklahoma State and James Washington caught seven passes for 128 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half with an ankle injury.

The game was tied at 38-all at halftime. In the second quarter, the teams combined for 52 points and 540 yards. Mayfield passed for a school-record 387 yards in the first half. Rudolph hung in there with him and passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Brown tied Juaquin Iglesias' school record for yards receiving in a half with 178 before the break.

After the offenses slowed down in the third quarter, they went back to work in the fourth to set up the tight finish.

"It was like a 15-rounder," Riley said. "It was a heavyweight battle. Both teams laid it all on the line."

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners barely got away with this one. They found multiple playmakers to keep Oklahoma State's defense off balance, then made just enough defensive plays to win. Rodney Anderson ran for 111 yards and Trey Sermon added 81 on the ground to provide balance for Mayfield.

"It was a game of will," Riley said. "We kind of find a way. It's one I'll remember for a long time."

Oklahoma State: Though the Cowboys were more competitive than in the previous two matchups with Oklahoma, the defense couldn't come up with enough plays.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma: The Sooners were not happy with being ranked behind Ohio State and Penn State coming into the week given Oklahoma's 31-16 win at Ohio State earlier in the season and Ohio State's win over Penn State last week. That took care of itself when Ohio State lost to Iowa and Penn State lost to Michigan State on Saturday. Oklahoma can expect to move up at least two spots.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys won't drop too far for losing to such a highly ranked team. The Cowboys' win at West Virginia last week looks better now because the Mountaineers topped Iowa State on Saturday.

BROWN'S BREAKOUT

It was Brown's third game this season with at least 100 yards. The sophomore from Hollywood, Florida, had 155 yards against Tulane, including an 87-yard touchdown grab, and he had 126 yards against Kansas State, including a 66-yard reception.

"He's got elite speed," Mayfield said. "He's one of the fastest guys I've ever been around. For a young guy to play like that -- that was big for us."

HISTORIC COLLAPSE

Oklahoma State allowed a school-record yardage total. The previous mark was 718 yards allowed against Texas Tech in 2007. Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer was at a loss for what Mayfield did to his team.

"I knew they were good, but I would have never expected that," Spencer said. "I knew he was going to make some plays. We just gave him too many big plays."

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Sooners will host TCU.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys play at Iowa State.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .