COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- De'Aaron Fox scored 19 points and No. 9 Kentucky overcame an early 15-point deficit to defeat Texas A&M 71-63 on Saturday and claim the Southeastern Conference regular-season title outright.

Kentucky won its fifth regular-season SEC championship in eight seasons under coach John Calipari.

The Aggies (16-14, 8-10) leaped to a 19-4 lead 8 minutes into the game, as the Wildcats (26-5, 16-2) missed nine of their first 10 shots. A&M's big lead early only seemed to ignite the Wildcats, as Kentucky closed the first half with a 28-9 run.

Admon Gilder led the Aggies with 22 points and Robert Williams added 20.

The Aggies closed the gap to 55-51 with 6:10 remaining when Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis responded with consecutive baskets, the latter a 3-pointer that bounced off the front of the rim before falling through with 4:13 remaining.

The swifter Wildcats held a 14-4 advantage on the fast break.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: It's business as usual for the Wildcats, who own 48 SEC titles compared to the rest of the league's 50 total. The Wildcats, riding an eight-game winning streak, are simply working for the highest seeding possible entering the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will need to claim the SEC Tournament title to make their second consecutive NCAA Tournament. Realistically the Aggies are playing for their second NIT bid in three seasons.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The top-seeded Wildcats will play in the SEC Tournament in Nashville on Friday, the third day of the tournament.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will play on Thursday in the SEC Tournament with a seed to be determined.