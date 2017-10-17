The Golden State Warriors are naturally the top team to open the year in the TSN.ca NBA Power Rankings, but there have been some offseason changes and injuries that affect which teams come next.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: -

The prohibitive favourite going into the season, the Warriors are mostly the same team that won it all last season, but they’ve added a gunner off the bench, Nick Young, for those nights when they aren’t quite scoring enough. Boredom may be the biggest challenge.

Key Injuries: None.

HOUSTON ROCKETS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: -

There is some concern about whether Chris Paul and James Harden can co-exist ith only one basketball on the floor, but the upside is tantalizing. Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon add secondary scoring while P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute will add toughness and perimeter defence. Depth may still be an issue.

Key Injuries: None.

BOSTON CELTICS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: -

Can the Celtics, who finished first in the East last season, take the next step and challenge for a title? They brought in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to lead the way while Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes provide some size for the rotation. Rookie Jayson Tatum could be a wildcard.

Key Injuries: None.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: -

PPG: 110.3 PAPG: 107.2 DIFF: +3.1

FG%: .470 FG% D: .458

The Cavs would be even lower if LeBron James’ ankle injury keeps him out of the lineup, and they’re already missing Isaiah Thomas to start the year, but they’ve made a lot of changes, as Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade are set to be new to the starting lineup, with Jose Calderon and Jeff Green adding veteran depth to the rotation.

Key Injuries: PG Isaiah Thomas (hip).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: -

After turning everything over to Russell Westbrook last season, the Thunder went out and added Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to the frontcourt, and that should take a lot of the scoring burden off of Westbrook’s shoulders, if he’s willing to share. Depth could be a concern, but Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton may be able to offer some value off the bench.

Key Injuries: PF Patrick Patterson (knee).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: -

An early injury to Kawhi Leonard is a big deal for the Spurs, in the short-term, because few teams depend on their best player like the Spurs now depend on Leonard at both ends of the floor. Dejounte Murray takes over at the point for an injured Tony Parker and San Antonio’s big veteran acquisition, Rudy Gay, has looked good coming off of a torn Achilles.

Key Injuries: PG Tony Parker (quad), SF Kawhi Leonard (quad).

DENVER NUGGETS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: -

The emergence of star centre Nikola Jokic and the acquisition of power forward Paul Millsap gives the Nuggets some hope to be more competitive this year. Some internal improvement in the backcourt, from Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris would go a long way towards closing the gap on top teams in the West.

Key Injuries: None.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: -

This may just be an expectation that Giannis Antetokounmpo can carry the Bucks, but that’s not an unreasonable expectation. Can the supporting cast pull its weight? Having Khris Middleton healthy and some development from second-year centre Thon Maker could make a difference.

Key Injuries: SF Jabari Parker (knee).

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: -

It’s about time for the T-Wolves to take a step forward. After adding Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague in the backcourt and Taj Gibson up front to support Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, they have a starting five that should allow them to compete.

Key Injuries: None.

TORONTO RAPTORS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: -

The Raptors essentially kept the band together for another run and while it would take some massive internal improvement, a veteran core of Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas should at least be competitive in the Eastern Conference. What can the likes of Norman Powell, C.J. Miles, Delon Wright and others provide?

Key Injuries: None.

UTAH JAZZ

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: -

Losing Gordon Hayward does present a challenge for the Jazz when it comes to a go-to scorer, but if point guard Ricky Rubio can spread the ball around, the Jazz should still be a competitive team, which might mean a playoff berth, but that seems so far away from what the top contenders in the West can achieve.

Key Injuries: None.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: -

This does look like more of the same from the Wizards, doesn’t it? A strong starting five, led by the backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal, but maybe the rotation doesn’t go quite deep enough.

Key Injuries: None.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: -

In some ways, the Blazers are like the Wizards West, heavily dependent on their backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but last season’s addition of centre Jusuf Nurkic has added some muscle inside and Portland can be an interesting Western Conference playoff team.

Key Injuries: None.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: -

All this potential, and it’s healthy (for now)! Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are the reasons to get excited, and the Sixers have J.J. Redick and Nik Stauskas to rain down threes, but it also appears that first overall pick Markelle Fultz may not be adjusting so smoothly to the pro game, so that does slow down the hype machine just a bit.

Key Injuries: C Richaun Holmes (wrist).

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: -

Bringing in Dwight Howard will change the look for the Hornets, and even if Howard isn’t the force that he was when he was younger, he can be a suitable complementto Kemba Walker. For the Hornets to be a playoff team, though, they need Jeremy Lamb, rookie Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to deliver strong wing play.

Key Injuries: SF Nicolas Batum (elbow), Michael Carter-Williams (knee).

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: -

Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic will try to make up for Chris Paul’s departure at point guard and Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers can shoot, but the strength of the Clippers now rests inside, with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, and that seems like it’s going to send the Clips down from where they’ve been in recent seasons.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: -

It’s all about DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, but Jrue Holiday can be a pretty effective point guard too. Trouble is, beyond those three (and the currently-injured Rajon Rondo) there’s not much else.

Key Injuries: PG Rajon Rondo (sports hernia).

DETROIT PISTONS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: -

Bringing in Avery Bradley from Boston does improve Detroit’s perimeter defence, and the frontcourt of Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris is interesting, if somewhat enigmatic.

Key Injuries: None.

INDIANA PACERS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: -

The Pacers have a solid enough lineup, with the likes of Darren Collison, Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic, but the hope is for the potential of Victor Oladipo or Myles Turner to be realized and propel this team into the playoffs.

Key Injuries: None.

DALLAS MAVERICKS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: -

Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews are solid wings and Dirk Nowitzki can still shoot. Nerlens Noel and Dwight Powell offer some potential in the frontcourt, but the real hope for the Mavericks is for rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who has star potential.

Key Injuries: SG Seth Curry (shin).

MIAMI HEAT

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: -

Who knows what to make of the Heat, who started last season terribly before going on a great run in the second half? Point guard Goran Dragic and centre Hassan Whiteside are the key cogs, with the Heat hoping to get contributions from James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk and Dion Waiters. With Rodney McGruder injured, Justise Winslow should see more minutes on the wing.

Key Injuries: SF Rodney McGruder (leg).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: -

Adding rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and veteran centre Brook Lopez should help, and it appears that late first-round pick Kyle Kuzma could be ready to play from the get-go. Mix in Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the Lakers are bound to be more competitive this year.

Key Injuries: None.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: -

It’s pretty standard to be uninspired by the Grizzlies lineup, as it looks like Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and a bunch of guys. The rest of the starting five includes Wayne Selden, James Ennis and JaMychal Green, but they also have some upside on the bench, with veterans Tyreke Evans, Chandler Parsons and Brandan Wright all having had some success in the league.

Key Injuries: SG Ben McLemore (foot).

PHOENIX SUNS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: -

The Suns can score, with Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker driving from the backcourt, but if they are going to take a step forward, improvement from Marquese Chriss will probably play a big part.

Key Injuries: SG Brandon Knight (knee).

NEW YORK KNICKS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: -

The Knicks could very well still be a mess, but after trading Carmelo Anthony, the team is now following Kristaps Porzingis, the brilliantly talented 7-foot-3 forward. The supporting cast is questionable, to be kind, but the Knicks can hope that newcomers Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. and maybe rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina can help move the team in the right direction.

Key Injuries: None.

SACRAMENTO KINGS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: -

The Kings have a few veterans like Zach Randolph and George Hill, but it’s really a rebuilding team that is counting on young guys developing, so that means Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson should all have a chance to factor into the rotation this season.

Key Injuries: None.

ORLANDO MAGIC

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: -

The Magic don’t have a lot of potential at play. Continued development from Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton would be great, but vets like Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and even Terrence Ross have established what they are in the league.

Key Injuries: None.

BROOKLYN NETS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: -

The Nets shouldn’t be a horror show this year, and that’s an improvement. A team led by Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell is still not likely to be good, but the key for the Nets is finding out if any of the players on this roster are going to be worth having whenever it is, deep in the distance, that they are ready to turn the corner.

Key Injuries: None.

ATLANTA HAWKS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: -

A starting five of Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince, Ersan Ilyasova and Dewayne Dedmon does not scream NBA-calibre. Maybe rookie power forward John Collins can contribute, but it looks like it’s going to be a long year for the Hawks.

Key Injuries: C Miles Plumlee (quad).

CHICAGO BULLS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: -

The Bulls are positioned for a tank season, and injuries at point guard make them even worse than expected to start the year.

Key Injuries: SG Zach LaVine (knee), PG Cameron Payne (foot), PG Kris Dunn (finger).