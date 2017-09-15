Ryan Kesler is without a timetable to return to the ice after off-season hip surgery, general manager Bob Murray announced Friday.

Kesler underwent hip surgery after the Ducks were eliminated from the playoffs on June 8 and Murray said there is "no timeline whatsoever."

"Kesler couldn't use part of his lower half to skate through the second half of the season," Murray said of Kesler's injury. "Did a lot to rebuild his glutes/quad."

The 33-year-old forward scored 22 goals and posted 58 points in 82 games with the Ducks last season. He added one goal and seven assists in 17 playoff games.

Murray said he hopes Kesler will return to the team by Christmas.

The Ducks will also open the season without defencemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm, who both underwent surgery on torn labrums after the season. Murray said he's hopeful both defencemen will be able to return to the ice by November 1.

Lindholm and Vatanen ranked second and third, respectively, in average ice time last time, behind Cam Fowler.