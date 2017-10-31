The Arizona Coyotes picked up their first win of the season on Monday night, but it came at a cost.

Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson is without a timeline after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"He got banged up pretty good," Tocchet told Craig Morgan of AZ Sports. "I don't know how long he'll be out. It's a big loss for us."

The team has officially labelled the defenceman as "day-to-day."

Hjalmarsson, acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the off-season, logged 20:20 of ice time against the Flyers and posted two assists.

He owns three assists and is a minus-7 in 12 games this season. The 30-year-old ranks fourth on the team with an average of 21:42 of ice time per game.

The Coyotes have recalled defenceman Joel Hanley from the AHL, who could play Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.