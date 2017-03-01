Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and a tibial bone bruise and is without a timetable for a return.

The team announced Wednesday the All-Star forward will be evaluated again in four weeks, but said a regular-season return has not been ruled out.

The Western Conference playoffs are set to begin in six weeks and the Warriors (50-10) currently sit first in the conference, with a postseason berth already clinched.

Durant played just 93 seconds of the Warriors loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night due to the injury. He hyperextended his knee when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into him after getting pushed by Washington centre Marcin Gortat.

In 59 games this season, Durant has averaged 25.3 points, 4.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

He joined the Warriors as a free agent last summer after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.