Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Francisco Lirano is drawing some attention as Monday's non-waiver trade deadline looms, but not enough yet for any deal to get done.

Sources tell TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips that there is some interest from teams in the left-handed starter, but at this time, nothing is imminent on the trade front for him or any other of the Blue Jays' players.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Wednesday that the Kansas City Royals have been in talks with the Jays for Liriano.

Nightengale added that even after the Royals picked up three pitchers from the San Diego Padres, the team is looking at adding Liriano.

The 33-year-old has a 6-5 record with a 5.99 earned run average and 70 strikeouts in 17 starts for the Jays this season.

Liriano was picked up by the Jays from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of last year's trade deadline. He will be a free agent after this year.