DENVER — The Denver Nuggets officially announced Monday that they have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for centre Mason Plumlee.

Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the "Bosnian Beast" became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.