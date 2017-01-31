UFC Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has issued an apology through her Instagram account to Ronda Rousey for some of the things she said and did in the aftermath of their bout at UFC 207.

Following her one-sided, 48 second TKO victory over the former champion, Nunes posted a picture edited to look like she was pushing Rousey in a stroller and fired numerous verbal barbs at her opponent.

“Let me take a moment to explain myself,” Nunes posted on Instagram, with a picture of the two fighters embracing after the fight. “I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do.”

“I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

Nunes has already set her sights on her next possible opponent, appearing in the Octagon to confront number one ranked contender Valentina Shevchenko following her victory over Julianna Pena last Saturday.