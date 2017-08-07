BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Canada has back-to-back wins to begin the FIBA women's AmeriCup.

Kia Nurse scored a game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds as the Canadian squad downed Puerto Rico 75-59 on Monday for their second straight victory in group play.

Katherine Plouffe chipped in with 14 points off the bench while Jamie Scott added 11 points.

"Puerto Rico gave us a lot of problems today. I thought their speed, quickness and ability to attack the rim, finish at the rim and draw fouls posed a lot of problems for our defence," said Canada coach Lisa Thomaidis.

"Further to that, our shooting percentage was not where it needs to be successful at this level and so we have to go and have a look at things to see what the issue is there. We're going to have to be better going forward. We will learn from this and look forward to playing Mexico tomorrow."

Canada opened group play with an 81-35 victory over Cuba.

The top three teams from the FIBA women's AmeriCup will qualify for the 2018 FIBA women's basketball World Cup in Spain.

Canada is currently ranked No. 2 in the Americas and sixth in the world by FIBA.