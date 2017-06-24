HARRISON, N.J. — Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison's goal to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby.

NYC (9-5-3) won for the first time at Red Bull Arena and for the second time in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls (7-8-2).

Harrison opened the scoring with a curling shot in the 33rd minute. Rodney Wallace drew two defenders at the corner of the 18-yard box, found an overlapping Sweat and Harrison one-touched the cross home. Sweat scored in the 65th minute on a header off Alexander Ring's free kick.

Sean Johnson had his fourth shutout of the season.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Fabrice "Fafa" Picault scored on a dazzling volley and Andre Blake made two spectacular second-half saves in Philadelphia's victory over D.C. United.

Picault took a cross from Alejandro Bedoya and sent in a left-footed shot inside the left-hand post past diving goalkeeper Bill Hamid in the 31st minute.

In the 70th minute, Union's Oguchi Onyewu was called for a handball after the ball went off his shoulder in the penalty box. But Blake preserved Philadelphia's lead and his sixth shutout of the season, diving to the right to stop Lamar Neagle's penalty shot. Blake made another big save in stoppage time, tipping Neagle's wide-open, point-blank header over the bar

Philadelphia (5-7-4) beat United (5-9-3) for the second time in three meetings this season.

CREW 4, IMPACT 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuain scored twice in Columbus' victory over Montreal.

Higuain has five goals in his last four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.

Higuain scored in the 17th minute on a free kick a few yards outside the box that flicked off the head of a defender in the Montreal wall. He scored on a left-footed shot in the 88th off an assist from Adam Jahn. Kekuta Manneh scored in the 70th on a loose ball in front of the net, and Ola Kamara added another goal in the 72nd off a cross from Manneh.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (4-8-4) in the 19th.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion Atlanta beat Colorado in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Martinez beat goalkeeper Tim Howard with a left-footed shot from in front for his seventh goal in seven appearances this season.

Alex Kann made two saves for Atlanta (7-7-3).

Howard made six saves. The Rapids (5-10-1) are winless on the road.