SEATTLE — The Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds have named Matt O'Dette the team's new head coach.

The 41-year-old from Toronto was promoted after three seasons as an assistant coach with the T-Birds.

O'Dette replaces Steve Konowalchuk who took a job as assistant coach of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

O'Dette played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Kitchener Rangers and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds before embarking on a minor pro career.

He was the head coach of the ECHL's Bakersfield Condors prior to joining the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds won their first WHL title in franchise history when they beat the Regina Pats in six games in the final series. Seattle went 0-3 at the Memorial Cup.