SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Rimouski Oceanic selected forward Alexis Lafreniere first overall on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft.

The last time Rimouski picked first was in 2003 when they selected Sidney Crosby with the No. 1 pick.

"To be perfectly honest, I expected it a little bit but to hear my name called was a dream come true for me," said Lafreniere. "Crosby is a big name that's for sure, but I'm not going to worry about that as I try to follow my own path."

Lafrieniere scored 30 goals and 83 points in only 36 games for the St. Eustache Vikings of the Quebec Midget AAA League this season. He was named the 2016 player of the year in the Quebec Midget AAA League.

Samuel Poulin went second overall to the Sherbrooke Phoenix. The power forward had 30 goals and 68 points in 39 games this season for the College Esther-Blondin of the Quebec Midget AAA League.

The Moncton Wildcats selected Jakob Pelletier with the No. 3 pick. The Wildcats finished last in the QMJHL standings but lost in the draft lottery.

Speedy forward Xavier Parent went to the Halifax Mooseheads at No. 4 and defenceman Maxence Guenette was taken by the Val-d'Or Foreurs at No. 5.