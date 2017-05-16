Odor on punch: I never want to think about it

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Rougned Odor connecting with a right hook to the face of Jose Bautista in a game between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Odor was not interested in reflecting on the moment when asked last week.

"It was part of the game,” Odor told the Dallas Morning News, repeating his words from his first interview after the punch a year ago. “But it’s in the past and it’s something I never want to think about.”

He also said he has not signed a single image of the punch, which earned him a seven-game suspension after appeal.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning with the Rangers up 7-6 on the Blue Jays, who had eliminated them in the playoffs the year before.

With Bautista on first, Justin Smoak lined a double-play ball to third base and Bautista slid hard into the legs of Odor, who skied the throw to first base. Smoak was ruled out on interference.

After the slide, Odor landed a punch with his right fist to the jaw of Bautista before the two were quickly separated as a brawl between the two teams ensued.

“He knew it was a reaction he wasn’t proud of,” Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said of Odor. “He knows it was violent. He just wants to turn the page. But I think he also knows how hard that is. It’s the same thing that happened with Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura, like 100 years ago, and that’s still out there. This is more for the fans now, than for him or us.”

In the days following the punch, Odor said he did not regret any part of what happened.