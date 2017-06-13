The Anaheim Ducks have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, losing in the Western Conference Final in two of the past three seasons.

Off-Season Game Plan digs into a Ducks team that is well-positioned for the summer, but could still be quite active before the expansion draft.

Anaheim has a solid veteran core, one that has allowed them to be a perennial playoff contender, but they’ve also done a nice job replenishing the talent in the organization, so while on one hand they have long-time stars Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler leading the veteran brigage, they also have a younger group that includes Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, Josh Manson and John Gibson.

That should allow Anaheim to navigate the expansion draft and come back strong with a contending team again next year.

HEROES

Ryan Getzlaf – Between the regular season and playoffs, Anaheim’s 32-year-old playmaking pivot put up 92 points in 91 games and played more than 21 minutes per game for the second time in the past five seasons.

Cam Fowler – A year ago, it looked like he would be traded, but with Randy Carlyle returning to the Anaheim bench, Fowler was thrust back into the spotlight, playing a career-high 24:51 per game and his 39 points was his highest total since his rookie season of 2010-2011.

John Gibson – The 23-year-old performed at a high level in his first season as the clear No. 1 in Anaheim, posting a .924 save percentage.

ZEROES

Corey Perry – It was a run of bad percentages for Perry, but he finished with just 19 goals last season, his fewest in a full season since 2006-2007.

Kevin Bieksa – The 35-year-old blueliner played just 18:45 per game, his lowest (by at least a couple of minutes per game) since his rookie season, 2005-2006, and it was justified – his possession stats (45.2 CF%, -6.2 CFRel%) were his worst since that same rookie year.

Sami Vatanen – He may be an attractive option on the trade market, but Vatanen saw his point total drop from 38 to 24, and only 10 of those points came at even strength.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Bob Murray/Randy Carlyle



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP Ryan Getzlaf 74 15 58 73 49.9 1.0 101.6 47.8 21:04 $8.25M Ryan Kesler 82 22 36 58 50.9 2.0 100.3 33.4 21:18 $6.875M Corey Perry 82 19 34 53 50.4 1.1 101.1 51.6 17:43 $8.625M Rickard Rakell 71 33 18 51 51.6 3.3 102.3 56.2 17:23 $3.789M Jakob Silfverberg 79 23 26 49 51.0 2.2 101.5 37.4 18:29 $3.75M Andrew Cogliano 82 16 19 35 53.9 6.0 99.8 44.4 15:08 $3.0M Nick Ritchie 77 14 14 28 51.4 2.4 100.2 56.4 12:59 $894K Antoine Vermette 72 9 19 28 48.5 -0.8 99.4 43.7 15:54 $1.75M Ondrej Kase 53 5 10 15 52.7 3.5 98.8 57.9 11:47 $670K Logan Shaw 55 3 7 10 44.6 -6.4 101.3 54.8 9:43 $650K Chris Wagner 43 6 1 7 42.7 -8.8 102.1 51.8 9:21 $638K Jared Boll 51 0 3 3 39.3 -12.4 100.9 56.0 5:49 $900K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2015-16 CAP STATUS Patrick Eaves 79 32 19 51 52.0 3.0 99.3 49.3 16:25 $1.0M UFA Nate Thompson 30 1 1 2 40.1 -11.7 104.2 46.1 10:23 $1.6M UFA

The engine that drives the Anaheim offence, Ryan Getzlaf has recorded more than 0.90 points per game in four of the past five seasons. He remains a physical force, when he wants to be and he played with an especially nasty edge in the postseason. Getzlaf also shot the puck more in the playoffs (3.12 shots per game, compared to 1.86 per game in the regular season), which addresses a common complaint – he’s such a great playmaker that he doesn’t use his shot enough.

Ryan Getzlaf is still getting it done as a first-line scoring centre.

Ryan Kesler had a strong regular season before he was limited to one goal in 17 playoff games. He surpassed 20 goals for the ninth consecutive (full) season, and his 58 points was his most since 2010-2011. He’s an ace on draws, winning 57.5% in three seasons since joining the Ducks, and his line pushes play the right way despite starting twice as many shifts in the defensive zone.

On the surface, it looks pretty bad to be paying Corey Perry more than $8-million for a 19-goal season, but he scored on just 8.8% of his shots, matching his career-low rate from 2006-2007, and well below his career rate of 13.2%. He still generated 2.62 shots per game, the same as in 2015-2016, when he scored 34 goals. That does give some reason to hope for the 32-year-old agitator to have a bounce-back season next year.

While Perry’s production dipped, Rickard Rakell picked up the slack, scoring a career-high 33 goals. Now, he shot 18.6% which is highly unlikely to happen again next season, but the skilled winger adds much-needed depth to the Anaheim attack.

26-year-old Jakob Silfverberg tallied a career-high 23 goals and 49 points, while playing a prominent role on one of the league’s best two-way lines with Kesler and Andrew Cogliano. Silfverberg has also put up 37 points in 40 playoffs games over the past three years, so he has come up big in big games.

Iron man Andrew Cogliano has played in all 786 games possible since arriving in the league, and he remains a threat because of his speed. He had a terrific possession season in 2016-2017 and hasn’t scored a power play goal in five years, but has 13 short-handed markers in that time.

Nick Ritchie has the makings of a power forward. He’s 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, throws his weight around and has the hands to finish around the net. He scored 14 goals in 77 games with modest ice time last season and it wouldn’t take much imagination to project that into 20-plus goals on a regular basis.

A surprise contributor last season, the 2014 seventh-round pick Ondrej Kase had 12 points in 14 AHL games but saw action in 53 games for the Ducks. He may not have huge offensive upside, but his initial performance suggests a player who offers a sound two-way game, and there should be room on next season’s depth chart for him.

Acquired from Florida for Michael Sgarbossa, Logan Shaw fill a fourth-line role for the Ducks, averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per game. He has eight goals and 17 points in 108 career games.

Chris Wagner has been on the roster bubble for three years, managing 10 goals and 13 points in 95 games. The fourth-liner has speed, will hit and can play some centre too; anything to stay in the lineup.

The Ducks could certainly add another veteran winger to the fold. Patrick Eaves worked out well when he was acquired at the trade deadline; or at least he did until he suffered a high-ankle sprain. So, bringing back Eaves would be an option, or there could be a winger that comes in return for Vatanen. In the end, Anahem should have a pretty strong forward group.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP Cam Fowler 80 11 28 39 49.7 0.2 101.1 46.4 24:51 $4.0M Sami Vatanen 71 3 21 24 48.9 -0.6 101.1 44.7 21:40 $4.875M Hampus Lindholm 66 6 14 20 53.3 5.7 100.8 47.6 22:27 $5.206M Josh Manson 82 5 12 17 53.0 5.0 99.8 47.8 18:38 $825K Kevin Bieksa 81 3 11 14 45.2 -6.2 101.2 49.6 18:45 $4.0M Shea Theodore 34 2 7 9 50.2 0.1 96.8 52.4 17:19 $863K Brandon Montour 27 2 4 6 48.9 -4.2 106.1 42.8 17:23 $925K Clayton Stoner 14 1 2 3 51.2 4.4 99.2 47.4 17:33 $3.25M Simon Despres 1 0 0 0 29.4 -25.3 100.0 57.1 16:08 $3.7M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMAN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Korbinian Holzer 32 2 5 7 40.4 -11.0 103.1 45.9 13:31 $700K UFA

Not only did Cam Fowler have a productive year, scoring 39 points and playing nearly 25 minutes per game, but he also had middling possession numbers and that counts as an upgrade over previous seasons. He appeared ticketed for a trade out of town a year ago, but now is likely to sign a contract extension this summer to stay in Anaheim long-term.

A right-handed puck-moving defenceman, Sami Vatanen’s offensive production dipped last season and the 26-year-old’s defensive game comes under enough question that he might best fit on a team’s third pair while quarterbacking the first power play unit. There’s value in that role, but with teams needing help on defence, there may be a role in some club’s top four for Vatanen, though it appears increasingly likely that it will be for a team other than the Ducks.

Hampus Lindholm is an underrated star on the Anaheim defence.

He doesn’t put up huge point totals, but that probably serves to keep Hampus Lindholm underrated in some circles. The 23-year-old has outstanding possession numbers over the past couple of seasons, and he’s a dominant defender even while regularly facing the opposition’s top lines. He’s a star without the profile.

Josh Manson has often been paired with Lindholm on Anaheim’s shutdown pair and over the past two seasons they have controlled 57.7% of shot attempts, and allowed 1.62 goals/60 during 5-on-5 play. Still on an entry-level deal, Manson is a bargain, and highly sought-after in the trade market, but when looking at Anaheim’s blueline, it makes all kinds of sense for them to keep Lindholm and Manson around to anchor their defensive matchups.

It appears that the Ducks have worked out a deal with Vegas so that they don’t need to ask Kevin Bieksa to waive his no-move clause, but if he’s going to stick around, Anaheim could use improved performance from the veteran. Bieksa is still strong and he’ll hit a lot and fight if necessary, but his possession numbers have been crashing and even on the third pair that can lead to problems.

2013 first-rounder Shea Theodore was on the Anaheim-to-San Diego shuttle a lot last season, but the 21-year-old is probably ready for full-time NHL duty next season. He can move the puck, contribute some offensively, and the Ducks have the defensive depth that allows them to ease Theodore into the rotation.

23-year-old Brandon Montour saw his first action for Anaheim last season and while he struggled at times during the regular season, he had some good moments in the playoffs. He should have a significant role next year.

The contract that the Ducks handed to Clayton Stoner in the summer of 2014 was a bad idea from the start, and he’s fallen into a depth role. He’s a bruiser, and heading into the last year of his deal.

A concussion virtually wiped out Simon Despres for the 2016-2017 season, and that puts his future in doubt. If the 25-year-old is somehow healthy, well then the Ducks will have plenty of options on defence.



RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP John Gibson 52 25 16 9 .924 .928 $2.3M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Jonathan Bernier 39 21 7 4 .915 .923 $4.15M UFA Jhonas Enroth 6 0 3 1 .872 .855 $750K UFA

John Gibson has been a highly-touted goaltender since he was a second-round pick in 2011, and he showed that he’s a capable starter. His shorthanded save percentage was tops in the league among goaltenders to play at least 200 4-on-5 minutes so that runs the risk of regressing next season, but the Ducks effectively chose between Gibson and Frederik Andersen last summer and don’t need to regret their decision.

John Gibson lived up to the hype in his first year as a starter.

Jonathan Bernier played well enough last season that he’s going to want more playing time somewhere else as a free agent, so Anaheim will have to explore some options to back up Gibson. Mike Condon, Chad Johnson and Anders Nilsson are among the top backups on the free agent market. If Ryan Miller isn’t set on being a starter at this stage of his career, maybe playing in Anaheim would work for him.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Sami Vatanen – Anaheim’s bounty of defencemen mean that an established NHL blueliner will be exposed, although it’s starting to look like Vatanen may end up as trade bait.

Josh Manson – The decision of which defenceman to protect has seemed to centre on Vatanen and Manson for quite a while, and if Manson is somehow available, Vegas would surely pounce. He’s also too valuable to just leave for the expansion draft.

Kevin Bieksa – While the Ducks didn’t ask the veteran to waive his no-move clause, it does appear that they have worked out a deal with Vegas that will allow them to keep him, along with other core defencemen.

TOP PROSPECTS

DUCKS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Shea Theodore D 26 5 15 20 +11 San Diego (AHL) Brandon Montour D 36 13 19 32 +17 San Diego (AHL) Sam Steel C 66 50 81 131 +49 Regina (WHL) Jacob Larsson D 29 1 4 5 -7 Frolunda (SHL) Max Jones LW 33 17 19 36 +24 London (OHL) Josh Mahura D 73 17 36 53 +17 Regina (WHL) Marcus Pettersson D 41 2 7 9 -3 Skelleftea AIK (SHL) Troy Terry C 35 22 23 45 +31 Denver (NCHC) Julius Nattinen C 51 13 25 38 -2 Windsor (OHL) Deven Sideroff RW 67 36 42 78 +26 Kamloops (WHL) Nic Kerdiles LW 27 7 8 15 +1 San Diego (AHL) Kevin Boyle G 19 .924 UMass-Lowell (HE) Andy Welinski D 63 6 23 29 +4 San Diego (AHL) Kalle Kossila RW 65 14 34 48 +19 San Diego (AHL) Jaycob Megna D 62 5 22 27 +33 San Diego (AHL)

Anaheim’s depth on defence has them well-positioned to handle the expansion draft and there are some other quality prospects, including Western Hockey League scoring leader Sam Steel.

DRAFT

No first-round pick

FREE AGENCY

The Ducks have approximately $70.7M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 22 players.

NEEDS

One top-six winger, backup goaltender, financial flexibility

WHAT I SAID THE DUCKS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, two or three more forwards

THEY ADDED

Nick Ritchie, Joseph Cramarossa, Logan Shaw, Jared Boll

TRADE MARKET

Sami Vatanen, Josh Manson

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 DUCKS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Rickard Rakell Ryan Getzlaf Corey Perry Andrew Cogliano Ryan Kesler Jakob Silfverberg Nick Ritchie Antoine Vermette Patrick Eaves Ondrej Kase Chris Wagner Logan Shaw Nic Kerdiles Sam Carrick Jared Boll Kevin Roy Kalle Kossila Emerson Etem

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Hampus Lindholm Josh Manson John Gibson Cam Fowler Brandon Montour Mike Condon * Shea Theodore Kevin Bieksa Kevin Boyle Clayton Stoner Simon Despres Jacob Larsson Andy Welinski