The Boston Bruins returned to the playoffs, after missing the past two seasons, after firing head coach Claude Julien midseason. Bruce Cassidy took over and a strong finish helped Boston get into the playoffs, where they were neatly disposed of by the Ottawa Senators.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Bruins team that still has some strong core pieces, but needs an injection of youth to help keep them competitive.

Thanks to Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand’s otherworldly dominance, the Bruins were the league’s best possession team, and the wins will usually be there for a team controlling 55% of the shots, but their percentages were horrendous for much of last season, finally improving under Cassidy, though it would have been a real challenge for them to get worse.

In the end, Boston’s 98.1 PDO was 29th in the league – Colorado was the only team worse – so there is a decent shot that percentages will go more in Boston’s favour next season, and that should keep them in the playoff picture. Certainly, a return to form from goaltender Tuukka Rask would go a long way, but some offseason additions, including incoming rookies Charlie McAvoy and Anders Bjork, would surely help.

The challenge for GM Don Sweeney is that many of his best players – Bergeron, Marchand, David Krejci and David Backes among them – fall between 29-and-33-years-of-age, and that makes it seem that decline could be right around the corner.

HEROES

Brad Marchand – The 29-year-old winger was a MVP candidate after posting a career-high 39 goals and 85 points while playing a typically dominant two-way game.

David Pastrnak – It was a breakout season for the 21-year-old winger, who put up 34 goals and 70 points and, when he played with Marchand and Bergeron, formed the best line in hockey.

Patrice Bergeron – As usual, Bergeron put up outrageously dominant possession numbers, so even though his point totals were down due to a dip in percentages, he remains a two-way force.

ZEROES

Matt Beleskey – It is one thing to not expect a 22-goal season out of Beleskey (that’s what he scored, in 65 games, the season before he was signed as a free agent), it’s another to get three goals in 49 games.

Jimmy Hayes – The lengthy winger had 32 goals in the previous two seasons then managed just two in 58 games last season.

Tuukka Rask – Okay, zero is rather harsh, but this is at least recognition that back-to-back seasons with a league-average .915 save percentage is not up to his usual standards.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Don Sweeney/Bruce Cassidy



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Brad Marchand 80 39 46 85 60.7 8.5 98.2 54.2 19:26 $6.125M David Krejci 82 23 31 54 54.2 -0.9 97.0 53.6 18:16 $7.25M Patrice Bergeron 79 21 32 53 61.8 9.7 97.3 54.7 19:25 $6.875M David Backes 74 17 21 38 56.4 2.2 97.9 50.3 17:07 $6.0M Frank Vatrano 44 10 8 18 57.4 3.1 96.7 66.8 13:29 $793K Riley Nash 81 7 10 17 51.8 -4.1 97.8 45.3 13:48 $900K Matt Beleskey 49 3 5 8 53.5 -1.1 93.9 53.8 13:16 $3.8M Jimmy Hayes 58 2 3 5 51.7 -3.4 98.5 62.5 9:14 $2.3M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS David Pastrnak 75 34 36 70 57.8 4.5 99.0 57.7 17:59 $925K RFA Ryan Spooner 78 11 28 39 54.5 -0.5 97.6 62.3 14:06 $950K RFA Dominic Moore 82 11 14 25 47.8 -8.8 100.4 39.5 12:57 $900K UFA Drew Stafford 58 8 13 21 48.2 -4.0 103.0 52.3 13:36 $4.35M UFA Tim Schaller 59 7 7 14 49.5 -7.2 98.2 42.8 12:16 $600K RFA Austin Czarnik 49 5 8 13 54.7 -1.6 95.2 60.1 13:01 $818K RFA Noel Acciari 29 2 3 5 48.3 -6.0 103.6 40.9 10:22 $793K RFA

He signed a new long-term contract and then Brad Marchand went out and delivered the best season of his career. His 76 goals over the past two seasons ranks fifth in the league (54 even-strength goals is tied for fourth), and he has steadily improved his game to become an all-around performer.

Brad Marchand had a career-best season for the Bruins.

Now 31-years-old, David Krejci tied a career-high with 23 goals, but 54 points in 82 games is on the low end for his typical production. Can he bounce back? He’s a smart playmaker who has surpassed 60 points five times. If not, though, the four years remaining on his big-money deal could be trouble.

Patrice Bergeron is 32, and while his offensive production was down – 53 points was his lowest in a full season since 2009-2010 – he generated a career-high 3.82 shots on goal per game and was as dominant as ever when it comes to shot differentials. This is no surprise, because he’s the reigning king, and the Bruins need it to continue because Bergeron’s ability to drive play is the foundation for Boston’s success.

David Backes managed just 38 points in his first season with the Bruins, his lowest in a full season since 2007-2008, and that doesn’t bode well for a 33-year-old who has four more years, at $6-million per, left on his contract. However, he also generated 2.36 shots on goal per game, his highest rate since 2011-2012, despite his ice time (17:07) being his lowest since 2007-2008. As long as Backes can play his typically physical game and provide some secondary scoring, he’ll have value.

In 83 games over his first two NHL seasons, Frank Vatrano has scored 18 goals and his ability to generate shots puts him in elite company, so if he can stay healthy and get regular playing time, he could have an offensive breakthrough.

There aren’t any great offensive expectations for Riley Nash, a solid checking forward, who can play centre or wing, but he was rather unlucky on his way to 17 points last season. Even so, he’s decent in a depth role.

Last season was practically a wash-out for Matt Beleskey, a hard-hitting 28-year-old winger. He’s still under contract for three more seasons, so it would make sense for the Bruins to try to get him back on track next season, even if it’s in a fourth-line role.

On the other hand, the Bruins may be inclined to cut ties with Jimmy Hayes, the 6-foot-5 winger who scored two goals and played just 9:14 per game. He has one year left and if he’s bought out, the Bruins could open up a spot for a younger and faster alternative.

David Pastrnak had some good moments in his first two seasons before busting out as a full-fledged sniper in his third season. His ice time, shots and goals all jumped dramatically, and he adds a game-breaking element that isn’t entirely common on this Boston roster. When he skated on a line with Bergeron and Marchand it was almost unfair. A restricted free agent this summer, Pastrnak is due for a hefty raise, but it will be interesting to see how much the Bruins are prepared to invest in a long-term deal.

An effective passer, Ryan Spooner could be on the way out of Boston. His points dropped from 49 to 39, year-over-year, but his ice time also dropped as last season progressed. If he’s not trusted in the third-line centre role and isn’t the right fit on a scoring wing, then perhaps it’s time to see if Spooner can be a fit with another team that could use a playmaker and secondary scoring option.

A 26-year-old blue-collar winger, Tim Schaller played in a career-high 59 games last season. He’s offensively limited, but can kill penalties and fill a defensive role.

Austin Czarnik made the Bruins out of training camp last season and was decent in 49 NHL games, but he also put up 23 points in 22 AHL games, so he could challenge for a more regular role this season.

A high-energy forward, Noel Acciari has scored two goals in 48 career games. His offensive limitations likely leave him on the roster bubble, to be used as a fill-in when injuries occur.

The Bruins do have some holes to fill up front. They’ve signed prospect Anders Bjork, coming off a productive junior season at Notre Dame, and they have more ready to challenge for jobs, including Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, Jake DeBrusk, Peter Cehlerik and Sean Kuraly. Boston could also use a few veterans for third-line roles, so I have them re-signing Drew Stafford and then looking at free agent centre Brian Boyle, but Nick Bonino and Brian Gionta could work too; maybe, maybe Jarome Iginla if he wants one more kick at the can?



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Torey Krug 81 8 43 51 58.0 4.9 96.4 60.1 21:36 $5.25M Zdeno Chara 75 10 19 29 52.4 -3.9 100.4 41.1 23:20 $6.917M Brandon Carlo 82 6 10 16 52.0 -4.5 99.4 43.7 20:49 $789K Kevan Miller 58 3 10 13 53.6 -1.7 98.0 55.6 17:48 $2.5M Colin Miller 61 6 7 13 60.3 7.1 96.9 64.8 15:49 $1.0M Adam McQuaid 77 2 8 10 53.8 -1.8 98.6 52.1 18:15 $2.75M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS John-Michael Liles 36 0 5 5 53.1 -0.2 99.1 60.4 16:12 $3.875M UFA Joe Morrow 17 0 1 1 52.5 -4.4 96.4 72.5 15:32 $863K RFA

It doesn’t seem to matter a whole lot that Torey Krug is undersized for the position. He’s consistently moving the puck the right way, and has produced 174 points over the past four seasons, which ranks 17th among defencemen.

Torey Krug has been very productive on the Boston blueline.

At the other physical extreme, Zdeno Chara is still towering and powerful, but he’s 40 and his mobility isn’t what it once was, so he’s no longer a shutdown star. He’s still very good most nights, and logged more than 23 minutes per game for the 14th straight season, but he’s no longer a dominant force of nature like he was at his peak, so he needs more help from the supporting cast.

Brandon Carlo jumped into a big role on the Boston blueline, partnered with Chara and playing nearly 21 minutes per game, and he was probably overmatched at times, but the experience should be good for him in the long run. As a 6-foot-5, right shot defenceman, Carlo could have major value if he reaches the point at which he can handle a shutdown role.

A tough, no-nonsense blueliner, Kevan Miller has been steady for Boston, though he’s missed some time with injuries over his four-year career. He’s a solid third-pair option, who has moved up from time to time.

He’s still battling for consistent playing time, but Colin Miller has some skills. He can skate and shoot the puck at a high level, and his possession stats last season were outstanding, so maybe he will get to take on a bigger role next season, though that may depend on how the expansion draft plays out.

A 6-foot-4 bruiser who readily mixes it up, Adam McQuaid has been with the Bruins for seven-plus seasons. He’s also a reasonably attractive commodity for Vegas in the expansion draft – a tough guy defenceman with two years left on his not-unreasonable contract.

2011 first-rounder Joe Morrow has been hanging around the fringe of the Boston lineup, playing 65 games over the past three seasons. He hasn’t done enough to warrant more, which means he’s likely to get surpassed by prospects knocking on the door soon enough.

One that has already gone past is Charlie McAvoy, the 14th pick in the 2016 Draft who joined the Bruins for the playoffs and promptly played 26 minutes per game in the first round against Ottawa, second-most on the team behind Chara. McAvoy looks like he’s going to be a future star, but first he’ll take a crack at the Calder Trophy next season as he plays a prominent role on the Boston blueline.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Tuukka Rask 65 37 20 5 .915 .919 $7.0M Anton Khudobin 16 7 6 1 .904 .907 $1.2M

After six straight seasons of posting above average numbers, Tuukka Rask hovered much closer to average for the past two seasons. He’s still under contract, at big money, for four more years, so the Bruins probably have to hope that he pulls it together. Given his track record, that’s not an unreasonable bet to make.

The Bruins need Tuukka Rask to be better next season.

Anton Khudobin has been up and down over the course of his career, but with a .916 save percentage in 116 games, he’s entirely fine for the backup role.

The challenge for the Bruins is what to do about prospect Malcolm Subban. He would need to be protected in the expansion draft or else the Bruins risk losing him to Vegas. They wouldn’t dare Vegas to take Rask and his $7-million per season salary, would they?

EXPANSION TARGETS

Adam McQuaid – Despite his offensive limitations, McQuaid is a rough-and-tumble defender who would probably be a popular player from the start in Vegas, or a decent trade chip for a team seeking a physical right-handed defenceman.

Malcolm Subban – As noted above, the Bruins do risk losing the 2012 first-rounder who has a .918 save percentage in four AHL seasons. If it comes down to it, they could at least trade him to a team that has room to protect another goaltender.

Riley Nash – Admittedly not the flashiest option, but an inexpensive, reliable and versatile forward.

TOP PROSPECTS

BRUINS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Charlie McAvoy D 38 5 21 26 +9 Boston University (HE) Zach Senyshyn RW 59 42 23 65 +16 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson C 39 14 19 33 +11 Boston University (HE) Jakub Zboril D 50 9 32 41 +19 Saint John (QMJHL) Malcolm Subban G 32 .917 Providence (AHL) Trent Frederic C 30 15 18 33 +2 Wisconsin (Big 10) Anders Bjork LW 39 21 31 52 +17 Notre Dame (HE) Jake DeBrusk LW 74 19 30 49 +11 Providence (AHL) Ryan Lindgren D 32 1 6 7 +9 Minnesota (Big 10) Jeremy Lauzon D 39 5 23 28 +25 Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) Peter Cehlarik RW 49 20 18 38 +11 Providence (AHL) Ryan Donato C 36 21 19 40 +19 Harvard (ECAC) Jesse Gabriel LW 61 35 29 64 +17 Prince George (WHL) Sean Kuraly C 54 14 12 26 +10 Providence (AHL) Danton Heinen C 64 14 30 44 +1 Providence (AHL)

Boston has a decent crop of prospects, led by McAvoy, who will make an impact right away. It's going to be imperative, given the age of the current roster, that at least a few of the forwards are ready to jump in over the next couple of seasons, and not just play in the league, but make a difference.

DRAFT

18th – Callan Foote, Kristian Vesalainen, Isaac Ratcliffe

FREE AGENCY

The Bruins have approximately $63.4M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 19 players.

NEEDS

One top-nine forward, depth forwards, one top-pair defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE BRUINS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top-nine forwards, one top-pair defenceman, backup goaltender

THEY ADDED

David Backes, Dominic Moore, Riley Nash, Austin Czarnik, Brandon Carlo, Anton Khudobin

TRADE MARKET

Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Jimmy Hayes, Adam McQuaid, Kevan Miller

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 BRUINS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron David Pastrnak Frank Vatrano David Krejci David Backes Anders Bjork Brian Boyle * Drew Stafford Matt Beleskey Riley Nash Tim Schaller Jake DeBrusk Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson Peter Cehlarik Danton Heinen Sean Kuraly Noel Acciari

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Zdeno Chara Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Torey Krug Brandon Carlo Anton Khudobin Colin Miller Kevan Miller Malcolm Subban Joe Morrow Matt Grzelcyk Jakub Zboril Rob O'Gara