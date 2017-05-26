The Calgary Flames were back in the playoffs in 2016-2017, but it was a short stay, as they were swept by Anaheim.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Flames team that has a solid core, but needs to fill in some holes in order to remain in the playoff hunt.

That means the Flames are working from a position of advantage. Not all teams can count on having young stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan or one of the game’s premier two-way lines (the 3M line - Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik), in addition to a strong top three on defence (Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton and T.J. Brodie).

But, there are some spots to fill, most notably, but not exclusively, defence and goaltending. How the Flames pull of those deals this summer will go a long way towards determining their expectations for next season. If they land a good goaltender, or two, and a good defenceman, or two, then the Flames will be a playoff contender. If not, they’re going to have keep doing some work in order to get there.

HEROES

Mikael Backlund – A career-high 53 points to go with typically outstanding possession stats. In terms of overall value, Backlund is a legit No. 1 centre, even if he doesn’t get the fanfare.

Dougie Hamilton – He could probably handle a few more minutes per game, but the 23-year-old blueliner had a career-high 50 points and had excellent possession numbers while handling top-pair assignments with Mark Giordano.

Matthew Tkachuk – Made the team as an 18-year-old, after being drafted sixth overall, and had a tremendous rookie season, putting up 48 points with superb possession stats despite starting more shifts in the defensive zone.

ZEROES

Sam Bennett – After a 36-point rookie season in 2015-2016, hopes were higher for the 20-year-old centre in his second season, but he managed just 26 points and had a subpar possession game.

Troy Brouwer – The Flames brought in the physical winger as a free agent, only to have him deliver a career-low 25 points, with his statistical production down across the board.

Dennis Wideman – The veteran blueliner was bounced from the lineup, a healthy scratch frequently down the stretch, but while his play wasn’t great, it was probably better than the year before.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Brad Treliving/Glen Gulutzan



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Johnny Gaudreau 72 18 43 61 51.8 1.7 98.7 63.3 18:29 $6.75M Sean Monahan 82 27 31 58 50.3 -0.2 100.3 61.3 17:35 $6.375M Mikael Backlund 81 22 31 53 55.0 6.2 99.1 36.3 17:36 $3.575M Matthew Tkachuk 76 13 35 48 55.9 7.4 100.7 35.7 14:40 $925K Michael Frolik 82 17 27 44 55.9 7.6 99.7 37.2 17:05 $4.3M Troy Brouwer 74 13 12 25 44.6 -7.9 100.0 53.0 16:13 $4.5M Matt Stajan 81 6 17 23 48.8 -2.3 100.4 34.8 12:41 $3.125M Lance Bouma 61 3 4 7 45.9 -5.8 99.4 32.4 11:21 $2.2M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Kris Versteeg 69 15 22 37 47.8 -3.2 101.3 56.8 14:44 $950K UFA Sam Bennett 81 13 13 26 48.6 -2.5 97.0 56.1 14:59 $925K RFA Micheal Ferland 76 15 10 25 49.5 -1.2 100.4 50.4 11:34 $825K RFA Alex Chiasson 81 12 12 24 52.0 2.1 97.7 57.2 13:23 $800K RFA Curtis Lazar 37 1 3 4 39.9 -10.1 96.3 51.4 9:08 $894K RFA

It was an uneven season for Johnny Gaudreau, who started slowly, putting up 11 points in 17 games before suffering a broken finger, but he was better after returning from the injury, and was still productive, especially considering that his percentages (shooting percentage and on-ice shooting percentage) were career lows. The 23-year-old is tiny, but has proven that he can create space and maneuver through crowds when necessary, and he’s Calgary’s game-breaking offensive threat.

Johnny Gaudreau rebounded after a tough start in 2016-2017.

22-year-old Sean Monahan has established his production level, scoring between 58 and 63 points in each of the past three seasons. That’s very good, to be sure, but can he take it up to another tier?

One very real benefit for Monahan is that Mikael Backlund’s line does the heavy lifting, taking on tough matchups, with heavy defensive zone starts, and still manages to push play the right way. Over the past four seasons, there are only three forwards (Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Staal, and linemate Michael Frolik) to have better relative Corsi than Backlund, while starting more than half of their shifts in the defensive zone, and none of them have as big a tilt towards defensive zone starts as Backlund. To make it clear: Backlund is really good.

The Flames got a real bonus when Matthew Tkachuk not only made the team right from the jump, but he held a top-six role and was highly effective. He was also super-annoying, quickly earning a reputation as one of the league's most despised players, but that may just be who is on the ice. Having a really productive player who constantly grates on opponents seems like a net positive.

Michael Frolik is a great fit with Backlund. They are two skilled and exceedingly responsible players, and Frolik’s 44 points last season was his most since his 45-point rookie campaign in 2008-2009.

The Flames’ decision to invest in Troy Brouwer, coming off a strong playoff with St. Louis, was not an immediate success, as he managed just 25 points. What are the odds it gets better over the next three seasons for a physical winger who turns 32 this summer?

Given his modest role, playing under 13 minutes per game for three straight seasons, Matt Stajan could be a buyout candidate. The 33-year-old has been okay as a fourth-line centre, but his price tag might be a little much for what he’s contributing at this stage of his career.

Calgary bought into the inflated percentages of Lance Bouma in 2014-2015, when he scored 16 goals and 34 points, rewarding him with a three-year contract extension. He’s put up five goals and 14 points in 105 games over the past two seasons, so that money does not appear to have been wisely invested. Nevertheless, he’s a gritty player who probably fits what the Flames would like in a depth forward.

Sam Bennett’s second season wasn’t as good as his first and while some blame could lie with an uninspiring group of wingers rotating through, some of that has to fall on Bennett, too. He is still just 20-years-old, with the talent to do better, and that’s one of the most obvious avenues for the Flames to travel in order to improve next season.

Hard-driving physical winger Micheal Ferland is not an ideal fit on the top line with Gaudreau and Monahan, because he’s not as skilled as they are, but the results weren’t bad when the trio played together and Ferland ended the season with a career-best 15 goals.

Although Alex Chiasson had a modest 24-point season, he also had positive relative possession numbers, and that’s a decent overall contribution. He may not ever be a big scorer, but he’s reached double digit goals in three of the past four seasons.

Last season was practically a wash-out for 22-year-old Curtis Lazar, who was the 17th pick in the 2013 Draft. He missed a bunch of time with mono and had one assist in 33 games with Ottawa, but then added three points in four games with the Flames at the end of the season. The Flames are not only taking a shot on Lazar’s upside, even though he has scored 13 goals in 180 career games, but they pretty much have to protect him in the expansion draft because it would be nuts to spend a second-round pick to acquire a player who gets plucked by Vegas.

The Flames could use another top-nine forward, or even a top-line forward that would allow Ferland to slide down the depth chart, but it also isn’t likely the biggest priority of the summer. Perhaps a veteran winger like Patrick Sharp or Chris Kunitz would be worthwhile on a short-term deal, or the Flames could keep Kris Versteeg, who was effective after signing late last offseason.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Dougie Hamilton 81 13 37 50 55.0 6.9 99.6 47.7 19:41 $5.75M Mark Giordano 81 12 27 39 53.6 5.0 100.8 48.9 23:35 $6.75M T.J. Brodie 82 6 30 36 50.0 -0.8 97.8 47.9 23:35 $4.65M Matt Bartkowski 24 1 1 2 45.4 -5.5 100.4 49.5 15:23 $613K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Dennis Wideman 57 5 13 18 50.2 -0.8 98.6 50.7 20:14 $5.25M UFA Deryk Engelland 81 4 12 16 46.6 -5.6 101.0 44.7 18:20 $2.917M UFA Michael Stone 64 3 12 15 43.5 -5.3 102.1 42.5 19:49 $4.0M UFA Brett Kulak 21 0 3 3 50.6 1.7 98.7 45.7 14:15 $657K RFA

At a point early last season, Dougie Hamilton’s name popped up in trade rumours once again, but nothing ultimately happened and it turned out to be the right play for Calgary, because their skilled, 6-foot-6 right-shot defenceman is extremely valuable. When paired with Mark Giordano, Hamilton had a 56.7 CF%, a dominant performance when matched against the opposition’s best lines.

Mark Giordano has been one of the league's best on the blueline.

Giordano, the Flames’ 33-year-old captain, has been one of the league’s best defencemen over the past four seasons. He takes on the tough assignments and does well with them, while also contributing offensively. The Flames have to hope that Giordano ages well and can maintain something around this level of play as he hits his mid-thirties.

T.J. Brodie is a good skater and puck-mover, but the Flames had trouble finding him a suitable partner last season, going from Dennis Wideman to Michael Stone, with a little of Deryk Engelland sprinkled in, and none worked particularly well. Thus, one of this summer’s biggest priorities is finding a legitimate top-four defenceman to pair with Brodie.

The Flames brought Matt Bartkowski in to play on the third pair, after he spent the first half of the season playing in the AHL. He struggled, but was also playing with Engelland for most of the time. If Bartkowski could give them anything consistent at the NHL level, he’d be a huge bargain on a contract that pays $612,500.

Brett Kulak started the season in Calgary, and while he doesn’t stand out, his performance was solid enough. Maybe he gets a longer look next season or, as I’m projecting, he could be an expansion pick for Vegas.

While the Flames have some defence prospects on the way, including Rasmus Andersson, Oliver Kylington and Tyler Wotherspoon, there is probably some incentive to bring in at least one veteran to fill out their top four and maybe one more for the third pair. If the Flames don’t bring back Michael Stone, Karl Alzner, Cody Franson, Brendan Smith and Ron Hainsey would be among the free agents to consider.



FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Brian Elliott 49 26 18 3 .910 .919 $2.5M UFA Chad Johnson 36 18 15 1 .910 .918 $1.7M UFA

It was a complicated season for goaltending in Calgary. Brian Elliott struggled early, and lost playing time to Chad Johnson, but then as Johnson struggled, Elliott recovered and played really well in the second half of the season to push them into the postseason.

It does seem as though the Flames are ready to move on from Brian Elliott .

However, after Elliott’s playoff performance, it seems likely that Calgary looks for a new duo between the pipes. They could trade for Jimmy Howard or sign unrestricted free agent Ryan Miller, but if the Flames really want to dream big, they could take a swing at getting Cory Schneider from New Jersey.

No matter which approach they take, the Flames will continue to hope for improved goaltending performance. Last season they ranked 22nd in 5-on-5 save percentage, which was an improvement on 30th from the year before, but it’s still not great. Getting to average would be a reasonable objective.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Brett Kulak – A no-frills blueliner who has been okay in his 30-game sample of NHL appearances, 23-year-old Kulak could be one of many blueliners picked by Vegas.

Hunter Shinkaruk – The 2013 first-rounder has all of four points in 15 NHL games, but also has 86 points in 114 AHL games over the past couple of seasons, so there is a chance that he could contribute in the NHL.

Lance Bouma – Calgary probably wouldn’t mind if Vegas wants to take a veteran contract off their hands. Troy Brouwer would probably require a heavy incentive, but Matt Stajan or Lance Bouma both have one year left.

TOP PROSPECTS

FLAMES TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Tyler Parsons G 34 .925 London (OHL) Jon Gillies G 39 .910 Stockton (AHL) Mark Jankowski C 64 27 29 56 +19 Stockton (AHL) Oliver Kylington D 60 6 21 27 +3 Stockton (AHL) Rasmus Andersson D 54 3 19 22 +13 Barrie (OHL) Adam Fox D 35 6 34 40 +19 Harvard (ECAC) Dillon Dube C 40 20 35 55 +18 Kelowna (WHL) Daniel Pribyl RW 33 5 10 15 -2 Stockton (AHL) Hunter Shinkaruk LW 52 15 20 35 +10 Stockton (AHL) Andrew Mangiapane LW 66 20 21 41 +4 Barrie (OHL) Brandon Hickey D 35 4 11 15 +7 Boston University (HE) Morgan Klimchuk LW 66 19 24 43 +9 Stockton (AHL) Tyler Wotherspoon D 56 6 12 18 +30 Stockton (AHL) Kenney Morrison D 51 4 8 12 -11 Stockton (AHL) Josh Healey D 35 4 21 25 +17 Ohio State (Big 10)



DRAFT

16th – Nick Suzuki, Cal Foote, Nicolas Hague

FREE AGENCY

The Flames have approximately $51.2M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 13 players.

NEEDS

One top-nine forward, one top-four defenceman, two more defencemen, two goaltenders

WHAT I SAID THE FLAMES NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top-nine forwards, one defenceman, starting goaltender

THEY ADDED

Matthew Tkachuk, Kris Versteeg, Troy Brouwer, Brett Kulak, Brian Elliott, Chris Johnson

TRADE MARKET

Troy Brouwer, Lance Bouma, Alex Chiasson

MY PROJECTD 2017-2018 FLAMES DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Johnny Gaudreau Sean Monahan Micheal Ferland Matthew Tkachuk Mikael Backlund Michael Frolik Curtis Lazar Sam Bennett Troy Brouwer Lance Bouma Matt Stajan Alex Chiasson Hunter Shinkaruk Freddie Hamilton Linden Vey Andrew Mangiapane Mark Jankowski Daniel Pribyl

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Mark Giordano Dougie Hamilton Jimmy Howard * T.J. Brodie Karl Alzner * Darcy Kuemper * Matt Bartkowski Cody Franson * Jon Gillies Tyler Wotherspoon Rasmus Andersson Oliver Kylington Kenney Morrison