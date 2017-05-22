The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t seen the playoffs since 2008-2009, but they’re getting close.

Off-Season Game Plan examines a Hurricanes team that has been building and has finally reached a point at which they should have legitimate postseason expectations.

In the past three years, Carolina ranks 12th in score-adjusted Corsi (51.4 CF%), which would indicate a team that is competitive in terms of shot differentials; the trouble is that, over that same period, the Hurricanes rank 30th in 5-on-5 save percentage (.912) and 29th in shooting percentage (6.8%).

With their first move of the offseason, Carolina attempted to address their goaltending concerns, bringing in Scott Darling to be their new starter between the pipes. Upgrading the team shooting percentage will take some work too, but the Hurricanes are positioned to make a move that could bring them a top skilled forward, which would help them finish a little more frequently.

There is certainly no guarantee that the Hurricanes will improve enough to be a playoff team next season but, if Darling plays well and the Hurricanes add a finisher (or two), then they will have a chance, because their underlying numbers indicate that they already control play enough to be competitive.

HEROES

Jeff Skinner – The 25-year-old winger stayed healthy and scored a career-high 37 goals and tied a career-high with 63 points.

Sebastian Aho – Made the jump from Finland and ranked third among rookies with 24 goals.

Jordan Staal – An exceptional defensive centre, Staal takes on tough assignments and still dominates shot differentials, and won a career-best 59.1% of his faceoffs.

ZEROES

Goaltenders – As usual, the Hurricanes didn’t stop enough pucks to be competitive, With Cam Ward and Eddie Lack finishing 29th in the league in 5-on-5 save percentage for the second straight season. They were 28th the year before that.

Ryan Murphy – With all the good news along the Carolina blueline, it’s notable that Murphy, the 12th pick in the 2011 Draft, hasn’t exactly panned out, and his 27 games last season brought two points and the worst possession stats of his career.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Ron Francis/Bill Peters

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Jeff Skinner 79 37 26 63 51.4 0.3 99.6 63.2 17:44 $5.725M Sebastian Aho 82 24 25 49 53.2 2.7 98.8 54.7 16:47 $925K Jordan Staal 75 16 29 45 56.1 6.8 98.0 49.2 18:40 $6.0M Elias Lindholm 72 11 34 45 52.7 2.1 98.1 49.9 18:11 $2.7M Victor Rask 82 16 29 45 50.7 -0.7 98.7 58.8 17:18 $4.0M Lee Stempniak 82 16 24 40 50.6 -0.8 101.8 60.2 15:51 $2.5M Joakim Nordstrom 82 7 5 12 48.8 -3.1 96.8 48.6 12:43 $1.275M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Teuvo Teravainen 81 15 27 42 54.9 5.0 98.1 58.4 16:14 $894K RFA Derek Ryan 67 11 18 29 50.9 0.1 98.8 59.0 14:53 $600K UFA Brock McGinn 57 7 9 16 49.4 -1.5 96.9 49.3 12:00 $812K RFA Jay McClement 65 5 3 8 45.1 -8.0 97.8 42.2 11:23 $1.2M UFA Phil Di Giuseppe 36 1 6 7 53.9 2.8 93.4 62.4 12:18 $818K RFA Andrej Nestrasil 19 1 4 5 51.9 -0.8 94.9 51.9 10:54 $913K RFA Bryan Bickell 11 1 0 1 44.9 -6.5 98.8 42.2 10:26 $4.0M UFA

After scoring a career-high 37 goals last season, Jeff Skinner has quickly accumulated 180 goals, making him one of six active players to score 180 goals through his age-24 season. He’s a creative scoring threat, who could be even better with more high-end skill around him.

Sebastian Aho made an immediate impact for Carolina.

Not only did Sebastian Aho make a smooth transition to the NHL as a 19-year-old rookie, but he got better as the season progressed, scoring 20 goals in his last 54 games. It appears that the ‘Canes got a steal with this 2015 second-round pick.

Jordan Staal finds himself in some pretty heady company when it comes to relative possession stats, because this perennial Selke candidate has shown that he can drive play under difficult circumstances and is a shot suppressing beast, both at even strength and shorthanded. These parts of the game at which Staal excels are not glamourous and it probably means he’s underrated given his total contribution.

While Elias Lindholm has established that he’s a skilled player, a good playmaker with solid possession numbers, he’s put up back-to-back 11-goal seasons, which isn’t good enough. He’s likely to shoot better than the 6.7% that he’s put up over the past couple of years, but if he doesn’t, that contributes to Carolina’s inability to take full advantage of consistently winning shot battles.

Victor Rask got off to an excellent start last season, but faded badly, with ice time dropping and just three goals in the last 40 games. When he’s playing well, he can create chances offensively and hold his own away from the puck, but maintaining that level consistently is still a challenge as he enters his fourth NHL season.

Well-traveled veteran Lee Stempniak has played for eight teams in the past five seasons, and 10 teams overall in his 12-year NHL career, and the 34-year-old was a solid contributor last season, tallying 40 points. Will that be enough for Carolina to protect him in the expansion draft, or will Stempniak be packing for another move?

Since Joakim Nordstrom doesn’t create much offence, his numbers can get downright ugly if the percentages go south, as they did last season (6.7 SH%, 4.3 OiSH%), when he finished with just 12 points in 82 games. He’s still fine on the fourth line, with the ability to slide up a spot when needed.

Picked up in a Blackhawks salary purge last summer, Teuvo Teravainen brought more skill to Carolina’s forward group, and his production could be even better if percentages fall his way because Teravainen put up strong possession numbers too.

A physical winger who has 20 points in 78 career games, Brock McGinn had some good moments last season, but also went through long droughts in production. He may hold a regular spot on the fourth line if not claimed by Vegas in the expansion draft.

Phil Di Giuseppe is also a hard-hitting winger who has 24 points in 77 career games, and while he split last season between the AHL and NHL, his possession stats did improve in his second NHL campaign. He’ll be battling for a job next season.

Even though he has been a solid contributor in Carolina, scoring 46 points in 115 games, Andrej Nestrasil fell out of favour last season and was demoted to the AHL (consider it the perils of a 94.9 PDO). He’s certainly capable of holding an NHL job, but it would be a surprise if it’s in Carolina next season.

With lots of cap space, Carolina should be poised to make some moves this offseason. If they are willing to part with a young defenceman, like Noah Hanifin, for example, then they will be in the middle of trade talks for any number of high-quality scoring forwards. Colorado’s Matt Duchene is a target that would make some sense.

It’s also conceivable that the Hurricanes would look to the free agent market or to prospects to fill out the depth chart. Free agents like Justin Williams (come on back!), Patrick Eaves, Patrick Sharp, T.J. Oshie and Alexander Radulov could draw Carolina’s attention, but they might also look for a more economical option like P.A. Parenteau or Brian Gionta, especially if they manage to land a premier offensive threat via trade. Prospects Aleksi Saarela, Lucas Wallmark and Julien Gauthier could offer some help as well.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Justin Faulk 75 17 20 37 52.5 2.3 97.1 55.7 23:08 $4.833M Jaccob Slavin 82 5 29 34 52.8 2.5 101.0 47.4 23:26 $925K Noah Hanifin 81 4 25 29 50.7 -0.7 97.6 60.9 17:55 $925K Brett Pesce 82 2 18 20 53.8 3.9 101.3 48.2 21:12 $809K Klas Dahlbeck 43 2 4 6 45.7 -6.0 97.4 63.7 13:53 $850K Ryan Murphy 27 0 2 2 47.9 -5.3 93.5 64.2 13:10 $863K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMAN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Matt Tennyson 45 0 6 6 46.8 -6.1 96.5 64.3 13:17 $675K UFA

Over the past three seasons, Justin Faulk has scored 48 goals and is one of five defencemen to average better than 2.90 shots per game. He can be better without the puck, but he’s a real puck-moving talent who provides more than he gives away.

Justin Faulk and Jaccob Slavin lead the Hurricanes blueline.

Jaccob Slavin has quickly ascended into a prime shutdown role with the Hurricanes. He can skate and move the puck, but has made his mark defensively alongside Brett Pesce.

Pesce, like Slavin, has good size and can skate and, as a tandem, they make it very difficult for teams to generate scoring chances. The sudden emergence of this duo is one of the reasons that the Hurricanes should be really optimistic about their chances. It’s not easy to come up with a homegrown shutdown pairing with both under the age of 24.

The fifth pick in the 2015 Draft, Noah Hanifin is a terrific skater and boasts lot of potential, but he also needs work on his defensive game if he’s going to become a bona fide top pair, or even No. 1, defenceman. He took on more responsibility after Ron Hainsey was traded at the deadline, and showed some progress, but it would also be reasonable for the Hurricanes to consider Hanifin a valuable trade chip because he’s a 20-year-old with untapped potential.

Klas Dahlbeck got an opportunity to play in a depth role for Carolina last season and didn’t do much to suggest that he should be a regular in the lineup. He’s played 137 games for the Hurricanes, Coyotes and Blackhawks and is probably on the bubble of the lineup.

Injuries and poor play made 2016-2017 rather forgettable for Ryan Murphy, but the 24-year-old can move the puck and has enough skill that the should be able to handle a sheltered third-pair role. He may never live up to his draft slot, but there’s still a chance for Murphy to show that he belongs.

Carolina is set at the top of their defensive depth chart, and have some prospects on the way, but probably need more immediate help to round out the group, especially if Hanifin gets dangled as trade bait. Would they bring Ron Hainsey back? Brian Campbell and Brendan Smith are a couple of other options on the free agent market, and Carolina does have cap space, so they could provide a soft landing spot for teams needing to shed salary.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Scott Darling 32 18 5 5 .924 .932 $4.15M Cam Ward 61 26 22 12 .905 .910 $3.3M Eddie Lack 20 8 7 3 .902 .914 $2.75M

It’s been a long time coming, but the Hurricanes already made a decisive move this offseason to upgrade their goaltending, acquiring Scott Darling’s rights from the Chicago Blackhawks before signing the 28-year-old to a new four-year contract. Darling has yet to face a starter’s workload in the NHL, but has a .923 save percentage in 75 games with Chicago over the past three seasons; among goaltenders that don’t have starter’s experience, Darling is right up there when it comes to those deserving that opportunity.

Is Scott Darling the answer to Carolina's goaltending questions?

The Hurricanes decided last year to go back to Cam Ward one more time and the 33-year-old ended up playing 61 games, his most since 2011-2012, and his .905 save percentage was his second-worst over his past nine seasons. He still has a year left on his deal, and may be the one to stick around as Darling’s backup next season.

Prior to Darling, Carolina tried to upgrade their goaltending with Eddie Lack, who had a .917 save percentage in 82 games with Vancouver before stumbling to a .902 save percentage in 54 games for the Hurricanes over the past two seasons. Lack, 29, also has one year left on his contract, but could be a trade option as Carolina tries to clear out their logjam in the crease.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Lee Stempniak – He’s moved around a lot, but the 34-year-old winger has also been a useful complementary scorer, tallying at least 15 goals in each of the past three seasons.

Brock McGinn – A young winger who has some upside, McGinn has scored 24 goals in 57 AHL games over the past two seasons in addition to 10 goals in 78 games for Carolina.

Phil Di Giuseppe – While the Hurricanes might hope that Vegas would take a goaltender off their hands, that may require a sweetener from Carolina to get the deal done. Otherwise, Carolina can likely protect two of these three forwards and if Di Giuseppe is the one left available, he is a solid checker who can contribute a little offensively.

TOP PROSPECTS

HURRICANES TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Julien Gauthier RW 43 17 34 51 +12 Saint John (QMJHL) Jake Bean D 43 8 37 45 -2 Calgary (WHL) Nicolas Roy C 53 36 44 80 +30 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) Janne Kuokkanen C 60 26 36 62 +23 London (OHL) Aleksi Saarela LW 49 15 13 28 -7 Lukko Rauma (SML) Haydn Fleury D 69 7 19 26 +8 Charlotte (AHL) Roland McKeown D 71 1 10 11 -10 Charlotte (AHL) Alex Nedeljkovic G 25 .881 Charlotte (AHL) Warren Foegele C 61 27 36 63 +26 Erie (OHL) Lucas Wallmark C 67 24 22 46 +13 Charlotte (AHL) Trevor Carrick D 57 4 12 16 +4 Charlotte (AHL) Sergey Tolchinsky LW 59 7 16 23 -10 Charlotte (AHL) Valentin Zykov RW 66 16 18 34 +6 Charlotte (AHL) Andrew Poturalski RW 74 19 33 52 +1 New Hampshire (HE) Jake Chelios D 76 4 28 32 +8 Charlotte (AHL)

The Hurricanes have done a nice job accumulating picks in recent years and that has improved their pool of prospects, though most of the best ones appear to be a couple of years away from making an impact in the NHL.

DRAFT

12th – Elias Pettersson, Lias Andersson, Jusso Valimaki

FREE AGENCY

The Hurricanes have approximately $45.6M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 16 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, depth forwards, one top-four defenceman, another defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE HURRICANES NEEDED LAST YEAR

Three top-nine forwards, depth forwards, one goaltender

THEY ADDED

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Lee Stempniak, Viktor Stalberg, Bryan Bickell, Jakub Nakladal

TRADE MARKET

Andrej Nestrasil, Ryan Murphy, Cam Ward, Eddie Lack

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 HURRICANES DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Jeff Skinner Matt Duchene * Elias Lindholm Aleksi Saarela Jordan Staal Sebastian Aho Teuvo Teravainen Victor Rask P.A. Parenteau * Brock McGinn Lucas Wallmark Joakim Nordstrom Phil Di Giuseppe Ryan Carpenter * Julien Gauthier Sergey Tolchinsky Nicolas Roy Andrew Poturalski

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Brett Pesce Jaccob Slavin Scott Darling * Brendan Smith * Justin Faulk Cam Ward Kyle Quincey * Ryan Murphy Daniel Altshuller Klas Dahlbeck Roland McKeown Haydn Fleury Trevor Carrick