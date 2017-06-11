The Chicago Blackhawks have reached the postseason for nine straight years, and won three Stanley Cups in that time, but they have been bounced from the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Blackhawks team facing a serious salary cap crunch, a situation that is getting rather familiar for this franchise.

Over the years, the Blackhawks have traded some quality talent because they couldn’t afford to fit that talent under the salary cap, and that is going to happen again this summer.

It’s not going to be easy because the Blackhawks have also been rather liberal in their dispersal of no-move clauses, but they will find a way to get under the cap.

The question is whether they can put together a contending roster based on a high-priced core and a bunch of entry-level contracts to fill supporting roles.

Last season’s point total, tops in the Western Conference, obscured the fact that Chicago’s usually-dominant possession game was no more, so there ought to be real concern that the Blackhawks may not be able to get back to being a championship contender as they are forced to replace established talent with players on entry-level deals just to get under the cap.

Of course, this all depends on how dramatic the changes will be this summer, but the window, it’s closing.

Unless no-move contracts are moved out, how much can they do? https://t.co/B2xRtW6mAV — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) April 22, 2017

Hjalmarsson is the most logical. You never want to part with such a top-tier defensemen, but he's the only core guy with a *partial* NMC. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 11, 2017

HEROES

Patrick Kane – With 89 points, it was the fifth consecutive season in which the Blackhawks’ playmaker recorded at least a point per game.

Artemi Panarin – Just in case you thought his 30-goal, 77-point rookie season was a fluke, Panarin delivered 31 goals and 74 points in his second campaign.

Richard Panik – Busted out with 22 goals and 44 points in his first full season with the Blackhawks, a leap forward from his production in Toronto and, before that, Tampa Bay.

ZEROES

Brian Campbell – It looked like the Blackhawks were getting a gift when Campbell signed a way-below-market deal because he wanted to play in Chicago, because he had been an effective first-pairing defenceman for years. Then, he mostly struggled on Chicago’s third pair last season.

Marcus Kruger – It’s true, goals aren’t Kruger’s focus, but he scored four goals in nearly 800 minutes at of 5-on-5 play and it’s not easy to provide value on a $3-million contract without any offensive contribution.

Marian Hossa – This is strictly in relative terms, because Marian Hossa is on the tail end of a Hall of Fame career, and the 38-year-old still buried 26 goals last season, which is impressive. But, he also got dropped down the depth chart and, for once, wasn’t a positive play driver. His 2.29 shots per game was also his lowest since 1998-1999.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Stan Bowman/Joel Quenneville

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Patrick Kane 82 34 55 89 52.2 2.8 102.7 64.4 21:24 $10.5M Artemi Panarin 82 31 43 74 55.1 6.8 103.1 81.3 19:28 $6.0M Jonathan Toews 72 21 37 58 52.4 2.4 102.1 55.4 20:09 $10.5M Artem Anisimov 64 22 23 45 49.7 -0.5 103.9 65.1 17:51 $4.55M Marian Hossa 73 26 19 45 49.2 -1.4 101.9 53.0 16:51 $5.275M Richard Panik 82 22 22 44 49.6 -1.2 103.2 50.0 14:44 $2.8M Ryan Hartman 76 19 12 31 52.8 2.6 101.7 51.5 12:46 $863K Nick Schmaltz 61 6 22 28 49.4 -1.3 103.3 57.5 13:16 $925K Marcus Kruger 70 5 12 17 50.3 -0.2 100.8 29.0 14:01 $3.0833M Tanner Kero 47 6 10 16 47.0 -4.6 105.2 40.3 13:29 $750K Vinnie Hinostroza 49 6 8 14 47.1 -3.6 100.6 50.7 11:59 $718K Jordin Tootoo 50 2 1 3 49.0 0.1 96.4 47.6 6:45 $700K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Dennis Rasmussen 68 4 4 8 48.4 -2.8 98.6 32.7 11:50 $575K RFA Tomas Jurco 29 1 0 1 50.0 0.2 91.4 52.3 10:38 $900K RFA Andrew Desjardins 46 0 1 1 50.0 -1.0 96.4 40.1 9:24 $800K UFA

Since the start of the 2012-2013 season, only Sidney Crosby has a better points-per-game output than Patrick Kane (1.12). He’s a brilliant puck-handler, with rare confidence, and he generated a career-best 3.56 shots per game last season while playing a career-high 21:24 per game.

Artemi Panarin and Patrick Kane lead the Blackhawks attack.

25-year-old left winger Artemi Panarin has scored 151 points in two seasons since arriving from Russia, which ties him for seventh in the league over that time. Panarin and Kane are an electrifying offensive duo and the Blackhawks need them to carry the offensive burden.

Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, scored a career-low 21 goals and was held under 60 points for the second straight season. Before starting the death kneel on Toews’ career, however, keep in mind that he still pushed play the right way and generated 2.76 shots on goal per game, his most since 2012-2013, and happened to shoot 10.6%, the only time in his career he’s finished below 12.0%. All this is to say that, despite critics creeping out of the woodwork, Toews is still a really good player.

Even though he missed 18 games last season, Artem Anisimov still produced a career-high 45 points. He’s a good fit between Panarin and Kane, though the price the Blackhawks are paying for his contributions may not be ideal. As the Blackhawks try to scramble under the salary cap, moving Anisimov could make some sense, but he’s one of many with a no-move clause.

Marian Hossa is 38 so, naturally, he’s not the same player he was at his peak. He did shoot 15.6%, his highest in a season since 2002-2003, and that helped him to a 26-goal campaign, but he was not the same dominant two-way player that he has been in the past.

The first four years of Richard Panik’s NHL career were unremarkable. He has good size and skill, and put it together when slotted alongside Toews. The multi-million dollar question for the Blackhawks: can he do it again?

Agitating winger Ryan Hartman occasionally ran afoul of his coach due to lack of discipline, but he scored 19 goals and generated shots at an elite rate. He could be a solid third-line winger, or might be worth a look higher up the depth chart.

2014 first-round pick Nick Schmaltz is a talented playmaker who had some success skating on a line with Toews and Panik. He has played centre, but will have to do better than 31% on face-offs (as he did last season) if that’s going to be part of his NHL future.

27-year-old checking centre Marcus Kruger doesn’t offer much offensively, but he starts a disproportionate percentage of his shifts in the defensive zone and still manages to hold his own when it comes to possession. His contributions, though, aren’t a great return on investment, so it seems highly likely that the Blackhawks, desperate for cap space, will find a way to deal Kruger this summer.

Second-year pro Tanner Kero was called up after scoring 20 points in 28 AHL games, and he had some decent stretches with Chicago but, overall, his possession stats were on the wrong side of the ledger so that is going to need improvement.

Vinnie Hinostroza is undersized and, like Kero, was called up part way through last season, his second year as a pro. Also like Kero, Hinostroza had some good moments, but he still had subpar possession numbers, but this is some of the risk that the Blackhawks are taking with college free agents to fill out their depth forward roles.

While Jordin Tootoo didn’t play much (6:45 per game in 50 games), and barely scored, he did manage to have serviceable possession numbers in his fourth-line role. He’s also a willing combatant if the Blackhawks need that element in the lineup.

Dennis Rasmussen has been a depth forward for a couple of seasons, contributing 17 points in 112 games. He has good size and can play some centre and wing, but it’s fair to say that he was more of an offensive contributor when he was playing in Sweden.

Acquired from Detroit, Tomas Jurco is a talented winger who has mostly been stuck on the fringes of the lineup since scoring 15 points in 36 games as a rookie in 2013-2014. He had just one goal in 29 games last season, so it’s difficult to put any expectations on him, but he should at least have a chance to fill a depth role.

Chicago will likely have room for more entry-level players in their forward group next season. Prospects Alex DeBrincat and John Hayden are leading candidates. DeBrincat is small, but shredded the Ontario Hockey League for three seasons, and Hayden is a physical winger who performed well in a late-season audition after finishing his collegiate career at Yale.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Duncan Keith 80 6 47 53 50.7 0.3 102.9 52.8 25:37 $5.538M Brent Seabrook 79 3 36 39 50.3 -0.1 101.8 55.2 21:54 $6.875M Niklas Hjalmarsson 73 5 13 18 49.5 -1.4 102.4 43.8 21:30 $4.1M Trevor van Riemsdyk 58 5 11 16 50.7 0.4 103.2 50.8 18:25 $825K Michal Kempny 50 2 6 8 56.3 6.9 98.8 53.5 14:58 $900K Gustav Forsling 38 2 3 5 48.5 -2.9 101.8 58.1 14:49 $873K Michal Rozsival 22 1 2 3 50.9 1.4 98.3 58.0 15:30 $650K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Brian Campbell 80 5 12 17 48.9 -2.1 102.9 53.6 18:26 $1.5M UFA Johnny Oduya 52 2 7 9 45.1 -5.0 98.5 47.2 18:16 $3.75M UFA

Duncan Keith has been very good for a long time, and last season was the third time in his career that he surpassed 50 points. However, his possession numbers weren’t as strong as in previous seasons. If the Blackhawks are going to have success, their two-time Norris Trophy winner still has to be great.

The Blackhawks still lean heavily on defenceman Duncan Keith .

32-year-old Brent Seabrook has been a mainstay on the Blackhawks blueline for a dozen seasons, and while his game has shown signs of slipping in recent years, the bigger concern is that he has a massive contract that runs for seven more seasons. If Seabrook was performing at an elite level, that would be one thing, but last season’s 21:54 average time on ice was his lowest since 2007-2008, and it’s hard to envision his impact remaining the same or somehow getting better as he gets older.

He’s not much with the puck on his stick, but Niklas Hjalmarsson has taken the toughest defensive assignments in Chicago for a while and the 30-year-old shot blocker has a strong track record as a shot suppressor too. He would seem to be a core player, and is under contract for two more years at a reasonable price, but it’s conceivable that he would be a player that needs to be moved in order for the Blackhawks to come in under the cap.

25-year-old right shot defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk has been decent in two-plus NHL seasons. The question is whether or not he is capable of more than third-pair duty. It sure seems like Vegas would have a chance to find out, unless the Blackhawks find another teams willing to take van Riemsdyk along with a larger cap hit (like Kruger).

The Blackhawks brought in Czech blueliner Michal Kempny last season, but he had a hard time earning a regular role; this despite putting up terrific possession stats. It would come as no surprise if Kempny found a bigger role next season, possibly alongside Seabrook, as the duo controlled 55.5% of shot attempts when they played together last season.

Expectations were high for Gustav Forsling, who played half of the season in the NHL as a 20-year-old rookie. He struggled early on, but improved. He certainly has potential, and room for further development.

38-year-old Michal Rozsival fills in on the Chicago blueline, from time to time and, at this point, he’s inexpensive depth.

Depth is a legitimate issue for the Blackhawks. Czech blueliner Jan Rutta could land a regular role next season, and minor leaguers Erik Gustafsson and Ville Pokka could be depth options, but the salary cap crunch makes it difficult for the Blackhawks to go get established NHL defencemen.

RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Corey Crawford 55 32 18 4 .918 .930 $6.0M

Corey Crawford was great early last season, posting a .927 save percentage in his first 20 games, before having his appendix removed. His save percentage the rest of the way was .914, which isn’t terrible, but the Blackhawks won early in the year because Crawford was so good then they won down the stretch even when Crawford wasn’t as strong.

Corey Crawford was better early than late last season.

As it stands, the Blackhawks won’t have Scott Darling as Crawford’s backup, and Jeff Glass, a 31-year-old who has yet to play in the NHL, is currently the top backup on the roster. An inexpensive free agent like Curtis McElhinney or Jhonas Enroth may be a worthwhile investment.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Trevor van Riemsdyk – The Blackhawks have three defencemen with no-move clauses, leaving van Riemsdyk available, provided that he isn’t traded elsewhere beforehand.

Marcus Kruger – Chicago would be happy to lose Kruger, just to get his salary off the books, but they would probably have to sweeten the pot for Vegas to be interested.

Ville Pokka – A 23-year-old right-shot defenceman who has played three years in the AHL. If Chicago thins out their list of available players, Pokka might be worth a roll of the dice.

TOP PROSPECTS

BLACKHAWKS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Alex DeBrincat RW 63 65 62 127 +60 Erie (OHL) Chad Krys D 39 5 6 11 +7 Boston University (HE) Tyler Motte LW 43 10 6 16 -19 Rockford (AHL) John Hayden C 33 21 13 34 +5 Yale (ECAC) Lucas Carlsson D 41 3 8 11 +5 Brynas (SHL) Jan Rutta D 46 8 24 32 -3 Chomutov Pirati (CZE) Radovan Bondra RW 62 32 31 63 +2 Prince George (WHL) Dylan Sikura C 38 21 36 57 +10 Northeastern (HE) Ville Pokka D 76 6 24 30 -25 Rockford (AHL) Nathan Noel C 52 24 26 50 +19 Saint John (QMJHL) Luc Snuggerud D 39 11 20 31 -4 Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC) Anthony Louis LW 36 14 25 39 -4 Miami-Ohio (NCHC) Graham Knott LW 59 15 37 52 -1 Windsor (OHL) David Kampf RW 52 15 16 31 -9 Chomutov Pirati (CZE) Erik Gustafsson D 68 5 25 30 -27 Rockford (AHL)

Chicago's prospects tend to be on the older side, with collegians and European free agents needed to fill immediate needs. If Alex DeBrincat can carry his junior scoring prowess to the NHL, though, that would be a home run selection.

DRAFT

26th – Robert Thomas, Jason Robertson, Kole Lind

FREE AGENCY

The Blackhawks have approximately $77.5M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 22 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, defencemen, backup goaltender, cap savings

WHAT I SAID THE BLACKHAWKS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, one top-four defenceman

THEY ADDED

Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz, Tyler Motte, Jordin Tootoo, Brian Campbell, Michal Kempny, Gustav Forsling

TRADE MARKET

Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov, Marcus Kruger, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 BLACKHAWKS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Richard Panik Jonathan Toews Ryan Hartman Artemi Panarin Artem Anisimov Patrick Kane John Hayden Nick Schmaltz Alex DeBrincat Tanner Kero Dennis Rasmussen Vinnie Hinostroza Tyler Motte Anthony Louis Jordin Tootoo Marek Hrivik * Michael Latta Tomas Jurc

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Duncan Keith Niklas Hjalmarsson Corey Crawford Michal Kempny Brent Seabrook Curtis McElhinney * Gustav Forsling Jan Rutta Jeff Glass Erik Gustafsson Michal Rozsival Luc Snuggerud Ville Pokka