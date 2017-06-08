The Columbus Blue Jackets were back in the playoffs last season, for a characteristically brief appearance.

Off-Season Game Plan examines a team coming off a franchise-best 108-point season and how it will try to meet elevated expectations going forward.

Columbus went on a 16-game winning streak in the first half of last season, in the midst of a stretch during which they suffered one regulation loss in 24 games. That pretty much punched their ticket for the postseason.

They were a decent possession team (51.1 score-adjusted CF%) and had exceptional goaltending, and that second part is what should raise some concerns going into next season.

The Blue Jackets have enough talent to stay on the right side of the possession ledger, and that would give them a chance to be competitive, but a lot of their fate could be determined, again, by Sergei Bobrovsky. If Officer Bobrovsky is on the case, then Columbus should be okay. If not, will they be able to stay in the postseason mix?

HEROES

Sergei Bobrovsky – The 28-year-old netminder had a career year, leading the league with a .931 save percentage in a career-high 63 games. He’s the favourite to win the Vezina Trophy.

Zach Werenski – In many seasons, the 19-year-old rookie blueliner would have been a Calder Trophy favourite, because he played nearly 21 minutes per game, quarterbacked the power play and was an all-around force for the Blue Jackets. With a great rookie class in 2016-2017, Werenski is still one of three finalists for the award.

Cam Atkinson – Although his possession numbers were the worst of his career, the 28-year-old winger had a career-best season, leading the Blue Jackets with 35 goals and 62 points.

ZEROES

Scott Hartnell – The veteran winger had fallen out of favour with head coach John Tortorella, his 12:04 ice time per game standing as his lowest since his rookie season of 2000-2001. He didn’t score a goal in his last 33 regular-season games, or four playoff games, and could very well be bought out in order to allow the Blue Jackets to protect another player.

Boone Jenner – After scoring 30 goals and 49 points in 2015-2016, Jenner dipped to 18 goals and 34 points last season, with his ice time cut rather notably in the first half of the season.

Ryan Murray – The 23-year-old blueliner had played nearly 23 minutes per game, and reasonably effectively, in 2015-2016, but his ice time was cut by four-and-a-half minutes per game last season and his possession stats crashed.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Jarmo Kekalainen/John Tortorella



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Cam Atkinson 82 35 27 62 48.8 -2.0 102.2 45.3 18:05 $3.5M Brandon Saad 82 24 29 53 54.8 6.4 101.6 57.8 17:02 $6.0M Nick Foligno 79 26 25 51 51.3 1.6 98.9 57.4 18:26 $5.5M Brandon Dubinsky 80 12 29 41 49.1 -1.7 102.1 49.8 17:54 $5.85M Scott Hartnell 78 13 24 37 52.9 3.2 102.1 49.5 12:04 $4.75M Boone Jenner 82 18 16 34 48.3 -2.8 102.1 41.8 16:04 $2.9M William Karlsson 81 6 19 25 47.3 -3.7 101.7 45.2 13:23 $1.0M Matt Calvert 65 10 5 15 45.3 -5.6 98.8 44.0 13:21 $2.2M Oliver Bjorkstrand 26 6 7 13 55.1 5.6 100.5 58.8 14:05 $656K Lukas Sedlak 62 7 6 13 52.1 3.1 101.9 46.5 9:43 $825K David Clarkson $5.25M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Alexander Wennberg 80 13 46 59 51.6 1.6 101.0 59.3 18:23 $925K RFA Sam Gagner 81 18 32 50 54.8 5.8 100.1 52.3 13:43 $650K UFA Josh Anderson 78 17 12 29 46.9 -4.1 103.2 45.8 12:01 $678K RFA Lauri Korpikoski 69 8 12 20 45.6 -5.5 102.0 47.0 12:24 $1.0M UFA

Cam Atkinson has been a steady scorer for the Blue Jackets, and last season’s 35 goals was the fourth straight season in which he surpassed 20 goals in a season. He took off on the power play, putting up 21 power play points (10 goals). Atkinson is undersized, but durable. He played a career-high 18:05 per game last season and has missed eight games in the past four seasons.

Cam Atkinson had the best season of his career in 2016-2017.

24-year-old winger Brandon Saad is a force at even strength, scoring 50 of his 53 points at even strength, and putting up dominant possession numbers. Even so, Saad slipped into John Tortorella’s doghouse from time to time, but he’s a really valuable contributor.

Columbus captain Nick Foligno bounced back from a down year in 2015-2016; his 26 goals and 51 points were both the second-best totals of his career. He’s a hard-nosed player, possibly a bit overpaid, but a vital contributor to the Blue Jackets’ attack.

In the same vein, Brandon Dubinsky is a gritty two-way forward (also may be overpaid a bit relative to his contributions). While he provides a physical presence and will take on tough checking assignments, Dubinsky’s offensive contributions dipped last season. He scored just 12 goals, his 0.51 points per game was his lowest since 2011-2012, and his 1.44 shots on goal per game was the lowest of his career.

As noted above, Scott Hartnell did not have a productive year by his standards, though he was shoved into a reduced role right from the start of the season. The Blue Jackets could buy out the last two years of Hartnell’s deal and, because of his no-move clause, it would allow Columbus to protect another forward for the expansion draft. Presumably, the Blue Jackets could offer Hartnell a choice, to take the buyout or at least waive his no-move clause so that he could be traded or exposed to Vegas in the expansion draft.

While Boone Jenner’s production dropped last season, he’s still an intriguing player, capable of scoring goals and playing a consistently physical game. He’s the kind of player who would figure to be valued on this roster but, if not, he would likely be a valuable trade chip if Columbus veered in that direction.

A decent checking centre, William Karlsson has played 81 games in each of the past two seasons, totaling 15 goals and 45 points. He’s fine, inexpensive talent, but that might be what makes him appealing to Vegas in the expansion draft.

Matt Calvert is a tough checking winger who reached double digits in goals for the third straight season, even though he missed 17 games and played 13:21 per game, his lowest average time on ice since 2011-2012.

Talented young winger Oliver Bjorkstrand did put up 13 points in 26 games for Columbus last season, and had 31 goals in 88 AHL games over the past couple of seasons. He should be a skill upgrade for the Blue Jackets’ forward group next season.

After three seasons in the American Hockey League, Czech-born centre Lukas Sedlak made the jump to the NHL last season, handling fourth-line centre duties for Columbus. He had modest offensive contributions, but won 52.4% of his draws and had positive possession stats, which does the job just fine in that role.

22-year-old Alexander Wennberg has quickly climbed the depth chart, going for 59 points in his third NHL season. He could stand to shoot more, but the pass-first pivot is an integral part of the Columbus power play and the team needs his offensive creativity.

A hard-hitting winger, Josh Anderson tallied 17 goals last season. His possession stats have not been great to this point in his career, but the 23-year-old does have some appeal as a depth scorer and physical presence.

The Blue Jackets don’t have a ton of cap room, especially once they sign restricted free agents Wennberg and Anderson, but if the Blue Jackets cut ties with Hartnell, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see them take a short-term look at veteran wingers Brian Gionta, Chris Kunitz or Dwight King. Jordan Weal or Derek Ryan would be some other worthwhile, and relatively inexpensive, options to consider. Ryan, a right-shot centre, could conceivably fill Sam Gagner’s role on the Columbus power play.

Another possibility to upgrade the forward group would be Pierre-Luc Dubois, the third overall pick in 2016. The 6-foot-3 winger started slowly but finished strong last season and could add some skill to Columbus’ forward group.

One other path to consider would be to make a trade for a premier scoring talent. Some combination of Boone Jenner, defenceman Ryan Murray and prospect Sonny Milano could get the Blue Jackets into some interesting discussions if they are looking to add a top scorer, but the finances may steer Columbus in another direction.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Zach Werenski 78 11 36 47 54.1 6.2 101.1 55.4 20:55 $925K Seth Jones 75 12 30 42 52.4 3.0 99.0 53.9 23:24 $5.4M David Savard 74 6 17 23 50.6 0.7 103.4 41.9 21:50 $4.25M Jack Johnson 82 5 18 23 48.7 -2.5 102.0 39.7 21:49 $4.357M Ryan Murray 60 2 9 11 45.7 -6.9 101.1 47.5 18:20 $2.825M Markus Nutivaara 66 2 5 7 48.4 -2.8 101.9 61.0 13:13 $818K Scott Harrington 22 1 2 3 46.7 -5.4 102.1 47.8 13:00 $675K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMAN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Kyle Quincey 73 6 9 15 46.9 -1.1 100.7 48.9 17:54 $1.25M UFA

Having a rookie defenceman step into the lineup, play 21 minutes per game, quarterback the power play and drive play forward at even strength is a massive injection of talent into the lineup, and that’s what Zach Werenski gave the Blue Jackets last season. His relative possession stats were the best for a 1000-minute rookie defenceman in the advanced stats era (ie. since 2007-2008). Even more incredibly, he’s just 19-years-old, so Werenski should be very good for a very long time.

Zach Werenski had a phenomenal rookie season.

The arrival of Werenski helped ease the pressure on Seth Jones, a 22-year-old who was acquired in the 2015-2016 season for centre Ryan Johansen. Jones has moved into a leadership role on Columbus’ blueline, and had a career-high 42 points, while playing more than 23 minutes per game, last season.

26-year-old right-shot defenceman David Savard is a steady presence on the Blue Jackets’ blueline. He has good size, can play a physical game, and is solid on the second pairing.

Veteran blueliner Jack Johnson has been an interesting case. He’s been a mostly poor possession player throughout his career, though the impact has been reduced in recent seasons because he’s not asked to be the defensive leader any more, and that’s for the best. He played under 22 minutes per game last season for the first time since 2008-2009.

Injuries have derailed the progress of 23-year-old Ryan Murray, the second overall pick in the 2012 Draft. His role was greatly reduced last season and that might prompt a deal in the summer, because surely a team seeking blueline help would be willing to take a chance on Murray’s potential.

A seventh-round pick in 2015, Markus Nutivaara made the jump from Finland to play for the Blue Jackets last season. He was okay in a third pairing role, but his game has room for growth.

Acquired from Toronto in a trade for Kerby Rychel, Scott Harrington is a no-frills defensive defenceman who has four points in 47 NHL games, spread over the past three seasons. Unless shown otherwise, he appears to be in the seventh or eighth spot on the depth chart.

2015 first-rounder Gabriel Carlsson got into a couple of games for the Blue Jackets at the end of the regular season, then played five more in the first round of the playoffs, after spending the season in Sweden. The 20-year-old could push for a regular spot in the lineup next season.



RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Sergei Bobrovsky 63 41 17 5 .931 .938 $7.425M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Joonas Korpisalo 14 7 5 1 .905 .907 $743K RFA

There have been quite a few ups and downs in his career, but Sergei Bobrovsky is certainly coming off a peak season. He was healthy, played great, and led the league in save percentage and goals against average. The question for Columbus is how different would the season be if Bobrovsky’s performance is merely good to very good instead of exceptionally strong?

Sergei Bobrovsky was the biggest reason for Columbus' success last season.

Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg figure to battle for the backup job behind Bobrovsky. Korpisalo wasn’t great in his 14 games with Columbus last season, but has a .915 save percentage in 45 career games. Forsberg has a .879 save percentage in 10 career games, but was really good in the American Hockey League last season.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

William Karlsson – An inexpensive checking centre, Karlsson could easily fit into the Vegas lineup.

Josh Anderson – The bruising winger did score 17 goals last season and could earn more ice time with Vegas.

Jack Johnson – Columbus could effectively dare Vegas to take on the last year of Johnson’s contract. He’s been a possession drag for years, and his role in Columbus has started to decrease, but Johnson could play a prominent role in Vegas and, if not signed to an extension, could be flipped for assets before next year’s trade deadline.

TOP PROSPECTS

BLUE JACKETS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Pierre-Luc Dubois LW 48 21 34 55 +17 Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) Oliver Bjorkstrand RW 37 14 12 26 -1 Cleveland (AHL) Vitaly Abramov RW 66 46 58 104 +13 Gatineau (QMJHL) Gabriel Carlsson D 40 2 2 4 +8 Linkopings HC (SHL) Sonny Milano LW 63 18 29 47 -5 Cleveland (AHL) Andrew Peeke D 40 4 10 14 +10 Notre Dame (HE) Anton Forsberg G 51 .926 Cleveland (AHL) Calvin Thurkauf LW 60 33 37 70 +34 Kelowna (WHL) Markus Hannikainen LW 57 19 18 37 +6 Cleveland (AHL) Ryan Collins D 37 3 6 9 +12 Minnesota (Big 10) Keegan Kolesar RW 54 26 34 60 +28 Seattle (WHL) Joonas Korpisalo G 16 .907 Cleveland (AHL) Paul Bittner LW 31 0 3 3 -11 Cleveland (AHL) Daniel Zaar RW 55 8 22 30 -13 Cleveland (AHL) Kevin Stenlund C 48 13 7 20 +9 HV71 Jonkoping (SHL)

Columbus has some quality prospects, especially when it comes to scoring wingers, but the overall value of the group is probably diminished a bit due to not as many strong centre and defence prospects.

DRAFT

24th – Josh Norris, Robert Thomas, Connor Timmins

FREE AGENCY

The Blue Jackets have approximately $68.3M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 20 players.

NEEDS

One top-six forward, financial flexibility

WHAT I SAID THE BLUE JACKETS NEEDED LAST YEAR

First-line centre, two more top-nine forwards, one defenceman

THEY ADDED

Sam Gagner, Josh Anderson, Lukas Sedlak, Zach Werenski, Markus Nutivaara

TRADE MARKET

Scott Hartnell, Boone Jenner, Matt Calvert, Sonny Milano, Ryan Murray

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 BLUE JACKETS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Brandon Saad Alexander Wennberg Nick Foligno Pierre-Luc Dubois Brandon Dubinsky Cam Atkinson Boone Jenner Derek Ryan * Oliver Bjorkstrand Matt Calvert Lukas Sedlak Josh Anderson Markus Hannikainen Micheal Haley * Daniel Zaar Sonny Milano Kevin Stenlund Keegan Kolesar

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Zach Werenski Seth Jones Sergei Bobrovsky Jack Johnson David Savard Joonas Korpisalo Ryan Murray Markus Nutivaara Anton Forsberg Gabriel Carlsson Scott Harrington Dean Kukan Ryan Collins