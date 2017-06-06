The Edmonton Oilers made the playoffs in 2016-2017! It was their first appearance in the postseason since losing in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, but now expectations are going to increase in a big way.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at an Oilers team that has some exceptional young talent, and needs to pull together a roster that can provide adequate support as they try to become a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

That might sound like a lofty goal for a team that was out of the playoffs for more than a decade, but that’s the type of expectation that falls upon a team when it has a generational talent like league-leading scorer Connor McDavid, and even more when McDavid is complemented by another brilliant young scorer, Leon Draisaitl.

On one hand, the Oilers reaching the playoffs, and allowing fewer goals against has brought praise for a team playing better without the puck.

On the other hand, there has to be some concern that the defensive improvement has been built on the back of goaltending, as the clubs’ 5-on-5 save percentage jumped from .915 in 2015-2016 to .927 in 2016-2017.

Yes, the Oilers did allow 1.5 shots (and 2.5 unblocked shots and 2.1 shot attempts) fewer per 60 minutes, so there was improvement, but their biggest defensive difference-maker was goaltending and that can be precarious from one year to the next.

Expect the Oilers to continue in their quest to build around McDavid and Draisaitl, both of whom will be signing hefty new contracts this summer.

HEROES

Connor McDavid – The 20-year-old just won the league scoring title, as the league’s only 100-point scorer. His speed puts opposing teams on the defensive constantly and it can be breathtaking to watch.

Leon Draisaitl – Even if riding shotgun with McDavid for good portions of the season played a big part of Draisaitl’s 77-point season, he was still a 21-year-old who put up 77 points and then led the Oilers with 16 points in 13 playoff games.

Cam Talbot – The goaltender doesn’t get enough credit for Edmonton’s improved defensive record, but his .919 save percentage in 73 games made a massive difference.

ZEROES

Benoit Pouliot – After years of being a solid complementary scorer with strong possession stats, the 30-year-old winger suddenly had a season with 14 points and negative relative possession stats.

Anton Lander – Maybe this isn’t entirely his fault, but after four points in 22 NHL games this season, the 26-year-old has just seven points in 83 games over the past two seasons and he’s headed for the KHL after posting 55 points in 42 AHL games.

Jordan Eberle – There are some underlying numbers that work more in his favour, but Eberle’s 9.6% shooting percentage led to just 20 goals in 82 games, and no goals in 13 playoff games, even though he was ticketed to start on Connor McDavid’s wing.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Peter Chiarelli/Todd McLellan



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Connor McDavid 82 30 70 100 53.8 5.6 101.9 56.2 21:08 $925K Jordan Eberle 82 20 31 51 52.8 3.8 100.4 55.5 16:46 $6.0M Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 18 25 43 49.6 -0.8 98.2 50.5 17:42 $6.0M Patrick Maroon 81 27 15 42 53.6 5.0 100.7 57.7 16:44 $1.5M Mark Letestu 78 16 19 35 45.4 -5.7 100.3 34.9 14:14 $1.8M Drake Caggiula 60 7 11 18 47.6 -2.6 100.5 48.4 13:14 $925K Benoit Pouliot 67 8 6 14 48.6 -2.3 99.3 55.5 14:03 $4.0M Anton Slepyshev 41 4 6 10 45.9 -3.1 103.2 50.4 11:07 $925K Jesse Puljujarvi 28 1 7 8 53.7 2.1 103.1 60.4 11:15 $925K Iiro Pakarinen 14 2 2 4 45.5 -3.7 103.7 41.6 8:55 $725K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-2017 CAP STATUS Leon Draisaitl 82 29 48 77 52.1 2.9 100.7 54.0 18:53 $925K RFA Zack Kassian 79 7 17 24 47.4 -3.3 101.4 50.7 12:18 $1.5M RFA David Desharnais 49 6 8 14 49.6 0.5 102.0 59.1 12:28 $3.5M UFA Tyler Pitlick 31 8 3 11 46.8 -6.0 100.5 51.7 9:55 $725K UFA Matt Hendricks 42 4 3 7 44.6 -6.7 99.1 39.5 10:45 $1.85M UFA Anton Lander 22 1 3 4 49.1 -5.6 98.5 33.8 9:46 $988K RFA

The first and foremost reason that the Oilers are now good is the arrival of Connor McDavid, whose eye-popping speed creates glorious scoring opportunities for his linemates. If he’s not the best player in the league now, he’s awfully close in Sidney Crosby’s rear-view mirror.

Connor McDavid is a game-changer for the Oilers.

It’s one thing to be disappointed in Jordan Eberle scoring 20 goals and 51 points, relatively modest totals for a guy who has scored more than 60 points three times, and that’s fair, but it reflects poor percentages more than anything. He had 2.54 shots on goal per game, the second-best rate of his career, even though he played a career-low 16:46 per game. And they were quality shots. So, the Oilers get into the offseason and it seems there is an expectation that Eberle could be on the move. He could be a pretty decent buy-low value for some team (if not necessarily Edmonton).

The Oilers have reached an interesting point with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a 24-year-old centre who had a modest 43 points last season. He provides excellent centre depth, especially if the Oilers have McDavid and Leon Draisaitl 1-2 down the middle, but can be difficult to fill in all the necessary pieces on a team that has a third-line centre making $6-million. There may come a time that the cap crunch prompts a Nugent-Hopkins deal, presumably to a team that could use him higher on their depth chart.

Playing on Connor McDavid’s wing has worked out well for Patrick Maroon, a physical presence who has buried 35 goals in 97 regular-season games with the Oilers. He also has a solid playoff track record (26 points in 42 games) with Anaheim and Edmonton, so he’s giving the Oilers a great return on a minimal investment.

32-year-old centre Mark Letestu is mostly a fourth-line centre, but being a right shot has its advantages, and it allowed him to score 11 of his career-high 16 goals on the power play. He’s also good on face-offs, so good value for a depth player.

It's Good to Be a Right Shot: The Mark Letestu Story — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) April 27, 2017

Rookie Drake Caggiula had some positive moments during his rookie campaign, and even ended up skating with McDavid in the playoffs. The 22-year-old has room for further development and should be expected to contribute more next season.

A year after tying his career-high with 36 points in just 55 games in 2015-2016, Benoit Pouliot managed just 14 points as his role was reduced from his first couple of seasons in Edmonton. Pouliot has a solid track record as a complementary forward, but it would come as no surprise if the Oilers try to get out from under the last couple of seasons remaining on Pouliot’s contract.

A 23-year-old winger with good size, who occasionally flashes some skill and can generate shots, Anton Slepyshev has 11 points in 52 career games. He’s a capable fourth-line option.

Although Jesse Puljujarvi scored just one goal in 28 games before getting sent to the American Hockey League, the fourth pick in the 2016 Draft has loads of potential and should get another chance next season.

An industrious depth forward who is an active hitter on the forecheck, Iiro Pakarinen has 20 points in 94 career games. Not enough upside to worry about in a scoring role, but perfectly fine on the fourth line or as an extra winger.

This summer ought to provide a big raise for Leon Draisaitl, who is a restricted free agent after finishing eighth in the league with 77 points. The 21-year-old was excellent on Connor McDavid’s wing but, by season’s end, he was a force as a centre, anchoring his own line.

Zack Kassian experienced a career resurrection last season. His 24 points was still relatively modest, but he played a career-high 79 games and was a more consistent physical presence. He’s always had decent hands for a big guy, but staying on the right track had been a challenge. He appears to be moving in that direction now.

If the Oilers make a move to deal Eberle, that will certainly create a need for another scoring forward. They could try to deal for Ilya Kovalchuk or sign Jaromir Jagr, but a veteran free agent like Patrick Marleau, if he’s not staying in San Jose, might be inclined to join a team that is ready to challenge for the Stanley Cup.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Oscar Klefbom 82 12 26 38 50.6 0.6 100.5 50.7 22:22 $4.167M Andrej Sekera 80 8 27 35 49.8 -0.4 101.3 50.9 21:29 $5.5M Adam Larsson 79 4 15 19 49.9 -0.4 102.4 47.5 20:09 $4.167M Darnell Nurse 44 5 6 11 50.7 0.1 100.4 52.1 17:01 $863K Mark Fayne 4 0 2 2 56.1 6.1 105.6 72.7 7:55 $3.625M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Kris Russell 68 1 12 13 46.5 -4.4 100.4 47.0 21:13 $3.1M UFA Eric Gryba 40 2 4 6 51.5 -0.4 98.4 51.5 16:08 $950K UFA

A healthy Oscar Klefbom made a difference on the Edmonton blueline, putting up 38 points in 82 games, but he still has some work to do in the defensive zone. But, a 23-year-old who has been playing 22 minutes per game for the past three seasons is a valuable part of the Oilers defence.

A healthy Oscar Klefbom was a boost for the Edmonton blueline.

Veteran defenceman Andrej Sekera had a fine season, his 35 points the second-best total of his career, but his knee was wrecked in the playoffs on a hit by Ducks centre Ryan Getzlaf, and he’s expected to be out for 6-9 months, so his absence should carry well into next season. The upside is that, if the Oilers add a body on the blueline to help offset the loss of Sekera, then they will (theoretically) be all the better on the defence when Sekera is finally ready to return.

While Adam Larsson reaped the rewards of Edmonton’s improvement, getting lots of credit for team improvement that probably belonged elsewhere. He was fine, and played more than 20 minutes per game for the third straight season, but there isn’t a lot of data to suggest that he’s an impact player on the blueline. Certainly not when compared with Sekera, for example.

Though he missed a good chunk of time due to ankle surgery, Darnell Nurse had a decent season on Edmonton’s third pairing. He wasn’t asked to handle as much responsibility as he was during his rookie campaign, and Nurse was no longer getting buried in his own end. Depending on how the offseason shakes out, Nurse may need to step into a role requiring more responsibility next season.

Matt Benning was a very pleasant surprise, stepping into a job on the third pair and performing well. The 23-year-old is a right-handed shot and may be able to move up the depth chart at some point, but it might be a touch aggressive to expect him to make a big jump next season.

The Oilers have lost interest in Mark Fayne and he played just four games last season, buried in the AHL for the rest. He still has more than $3.6-million left on the last year of his contract and it seems likely that a buyout is coming. Given Fayne’s track record as a positive possession player, another team (post-buyout) could do worse than slotting him in as an inexpensive third-pair right defenceman.

Kris Russell is one of the great tests of eyes vs. stats, because the eye test shows a strong skater who battles and will play bigger than his size. The stats, however, reveal a player who routinely gets outshot when he’s on the ice, and is heavily dependent on blocked shots, which is not a great foundation on which to build. He’s a free agent, so he could hit the open market, but the Oilers sure seem to like Russell and, with Sekera hurt, they may be even more inclined to make sure they don’t lose another of their top-four defencemen.

He’s only been used in a part-time role for the past two seasons in Edmonton, but Eric Gryba has been serviceable in that role. Would he draw some interest as a free agent – a right-handed shooter with good size who is an eager hitter – or would it be more comfortable to stay in his current role?

The one more for the Oilers to make this summer is, if they are considering trading Eberle, that they could use him as bait to bring in a significant defenceman. One of the Islanders duo – Calvin de Haan or Travis Hamonic – would make sense, as might Tyson Barrie or Justin Braun. Free agents Cody Franson or Michael Stone might generate some interest from Edmonton too.



RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Cam Talbot 73 42 22 8 .919 .927 $4.167M Laurent Brossoit 8 4 1 0 .928 .932 $750K

FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Jonas Gustavsson 7 1 3 1 .878 .893 $800K UFA

Cam Talbot was probably snubbed when he wasn’t named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy this season. He was outstanding, and turned aside high quality shots, and that leaves the Oilers in a somewhat precarious position. While they naturally expect to keep improving and challenge for the Stanley Cup, what happens if Talbot isn’t as great as he was in 2016-2017?

Cam Talbot was great, while facing a heavy workload, in 2016-2017.

24-year-old Laurent Brossoit has played a total of 14 games for the Oilers over the past three seasons, posting a .910 save percentage. With a .916 save percentage in 105 AHL games over the past three years, he’s probably worth a look in the backup role, but Edmonton has to be willing to use him for 15-20 starts to take some of the pressure off of Talbot.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Jujhar Khaira – A 6-foot-3 winger who has just three points in 25 career NHL games, Khaira turns 23 this summer and had 20 points in 27 AHL games last season.

Mark Letestu – Landing a spot on Edmonton’s power play helped Letestu to a career-high 16 goals and 35 points last season. He only has one year left on his contract, but the right-handed shooter is strong on face-offs and can fill a variety of roles.

Griffin Reinhart – The Oilers would probably have to include a sweetener to get Vegas to take veteran winger Benoit Pouliot, so Reinhart might get a look. The fourth overall pick in the 2012 Draft has played just 37 NHL games, contributing two assists. He hasn’t been as quick or as mean as teams would like, but an expansion team could take a chance to see if the 23-year-old has what it takes to play in the league.

TOP PROSPECTS

OILERS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Jesse Puljujarvi RW 39 12 16 28 -2 Bakersfield (AHL) Tyler Benson LW 33 11 31 42 -3 Vancouver (WHL) Griffin Reinhart D 54 7 14 21 +8 Bakersfield (AHL) Caleb Jones D 63 9 53 62 +3 Portland (WHL) Ethan Bear D 67 28 42 70 +34 Seattle (WHL) Laurent Brossoit G 21 .908 Bakersfield (AHL) Nick Ellis G 34 .918 Providence College (HE) Jujhar Khaira LW 27 8 12 20 +4 Bakersfield (AHL) Markus Niemelainen D 59 3 6 9 -5 Saginaw (OHL) Aapeli Rasanen C 38 7 18 25 +21 Sioux City (USHL) Dylan Wells G 52 .916 Peterborough (OHL) Ryan Mantha D 65 17 41 58 -17 Niagara (OHL) Joseph Gambardella C 41 18 34 52 +21 UMass-Lowell (HE) Ziyat Paigin D 17 1 3 4 -7 Ak-Bars Kazan (KHL) Dillon Simpson D 53 3 8 11 +8 Bakersfield (AHL)

It’s tough for the Oilers to have a high-end group of prospects when so many young forwards have been jumping into the lineup over the years. Jesse Puljujarvi qualifies as a top-tier prospect and Edmonton has some junior-aged players that show promise, but there does seem to be a bit of a gap, with few young pros knocking on the door.

DRAFT

22nd – Isaac Ratcliffe, Nic Hague, Connor Timmins

FREE AGENCY

The Oilers have approximately $52.9M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 17 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, one top-four defenceman, backup goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE OILERS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-pair defenceman, another defenceman, backup goaltender

THEY ADDED

Milan Lucic, Drake Caggiula, Anton Slepyshev, Adam Larsson, Matt Benning, Kris Russell, Jonas Gustavsson

TRADE MARKET

Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Benoit Pouliot, Mark Fayne

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 OILERS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Patrick Marleau * Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl Milan Lucic Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Jesse Puljujarvi Patrick Maroon Drake Caggiula Zack Kassian Benoit Pouliot Mark Letestu Anton Slepyshev Andrew Desjardins * Derek Grant * Iiro Pakarinen Henrik Samuelsson Joseph Gambardella Patrick Brown *

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Oscar Klefbom Adam Larsson Cam Talbot Kris Russell Travis Hamonic * Laurent Brossoit Darnell Nurse Matthew Benning Nick Ellis Griffin Reinhart Eric Gryba Andrej Sekera Ethan Bear