Because they slumped late in the year and lost in the first round of the playoffs, it’s easy to overlook the fact that the Minnesota Wild had a franchise-best 106 points last season.

Off-Season Game Plan looks into a Wild team that has an abundance of talent, and will have some hard decisions to make this summer as they try to deal with the expansion draft and salary cap.

Last season’s relative success was overshadowed by the late downward trend, but it should be remembered that the Wild entered last season with modest expectations. Bruce Boudreau came into the head coaching job with a great reputation for building regular-season winners, but looking at the Minnesota roster, there was no reason to think that they would suddenly have the best record in the Western Conference for five months.

The Wild have some older core players, and that presents some sense of urgency, but they have also done a decent job of incorporating younger players and building up their prospect pool, so there is at least a chance that they will be able to sustain some of this success.

But this summer brings major decisions. The Wild are likely facing a salary cap crunch, especially with restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter due for new (and likely significant) deals. They also have too many players that warrant protecting for the expansion draft, so they will have to do some maneuvering in order to maximize the value of those assets.

If the Wild can navigate these potential land mines, they could very well be contenders again next season, but it’s not exactly a foregone conclusion.

HEROES

Mikael Granlund – It took some time, but the talented 25-year-old finally busted out offensively, taking advantage of a shift to the wing to score a career-high 69 points.

Eric Staal – Signed to a bargain free agent contract after scoring 39 points in 2015-2016, Staal re-established himself as a scoring centre, putting up 65 points with typically strong possession numbers.

Nino Niederreiter – The 24-year-old winger emerged as a consistent offensive threat, with a career-high 25 goals and 57 points; 43 of those points came at even strength.

ZEROES

Chris Stewart – It wasn’t so much point production as it was horrendous possession stats, despite more offensive zone starts, that left lots of room for improvement.

Zach Parise – Injuries are catching up to the Wild winger, and his points per game (0.61) and shots per game (2.84) were his lowest since his rookie season in 2005-2006.

Darcy Kuemper – A lot is going well for a team if the backup goaltender is one of the zeroes, but Kuemper’s .902 save percentage was the lowest of his career, despite playing for a team that did a solid job keeping the puck away from the front of the net.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Chuck Fletcher/Bruce Boudreau



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Eric Staal 82 28 37 65 52.1 3.8 101.2 50.0 18:36 $3.5M Mikko Koivu 80 18 40 58 50.1 0.8 104.2 36.2 19:07 $6.75M Charlie Coyle 82 18 38 56 50.2 1.1 101.0 50.1 16:42 $3.2M Jason Zucker 79 22 25 47 49.8 0.6 105.1 41.7 15:17 $2.0M Jason Pominville 78 13 34 47 53.6 5.9 99.0 52.0 14:14 $5.6M Zach Parise 69 19 23 42 49.7 0.2 98.8 52.4 17:26 $7.538M Chris Stewart 79 13 8 21 40.5 -10.7 103.6 60.4 10:23 $1.15M Tyler Graovac 52 7 2 9 39.4 -10.7 105.6 63.7 9:50 $625K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Mikael Granlund 81 26 43 69 49.3 0.0 103.7 38.7 18:49 $3.0M RFA Nino Niederreiter 82 25 32 57 55.4 7.8 101.4 52.5 15:04 $2.667M RFA Martin Hanzal 71 20 19 39 50.5 3.2 97.2 42.5 17:43 $3.1M UFA Erik Haula 72 15 11 26 51.4 2.1 99.9 54.8 13:49 $1.0M RFA Ryan White 65 9 7 16 45.2 -3.6 96.3 41.8 10:39 $1.0M UFA Jordan Schroeder 37 6 7 13 42.9 -6.7 104.3 69.1 9:47 $650K RFA

Eric Staal may have been the best value on last summer’s free agent market, rebounding from a couple of down seasons to become a bona fide No. 1 scoring centre again; his 28 goals was his most since 2010-2011 and 65 points his most since 2011-2012. He had some favourable percentages working for him, but Staal also maintained positive possession stats, as usual.

Eric Staal resurrected his career in Minnesota.

34-year-old Mikko Koivu has been a long-serving, reliable and valuable two-way centre in Minnesota. Last season’s 58 points was his most since 2010-2011, even though his ice time (19:07 per game) was his lowest since 2006-2007. Percentages went in Koivu’s favour too, but he also started a greater percentage of his shifts in the defensive zone and should be getting more Selke Trophy appreciation.

Power forward Charlie Coyle has been steadily improving, and yet there’s still room for improved consistency. He went for a career-best 56 points last season, despite fading in the second half of the season, scoring 12 points in the last 27 games (and that includes seven points in the last six games). He brings a lot to the table, as a physical presence who can score and play in a variety of different roles.

Like Coyle, Jason Zucker is a 25-year-old who had a career-high in points (47) last season. The question is whether the two-time 20-goal scorer is going to be available in the expansion draft or, more likely, the Wild consider moving him to a team with room on its protected list.

Veteran winger Jason Pominville isn’t much of a finisher any more, scoring 24 goals over the past two seasons, but he also had a pretty strong second half, putting up 33 points in his last 41 games. He’s still under contract for a couple of more seasons, and needs to be protected in the expansion draft because of his no-move clause, but it wouldn’t be altogether surprising if the Wild explored the idea of moving Pominville in order to create more flexibility to keep a younger forward.

Injuries are becoming a factor for Zach Parise, a 32-year-old who still has seven years left on his contract. He’s also missed 48 games over the past four seasons, and last season’s average ice time (17:26) was his lowest since his rookie season of 2005-2006. If he’s healthy, perhaps his production will bounce back and, given their financial commitment, the Wild need more from Parise.

An intimidating presence, Chris Stewart can score a bit and plays a physical game, but he was also crushed in possession terms last season. Expectations are modest for a banging fourth-line winger, but they don’t have to be that low.

A 6-foot-5 centre who finally stuck in the league for 52 games last season, Tyler Graovac was similarly buried in the possession game and ended up back in the AHL. At this point, he’s inexpensive depth, but probably not the ideal centre for a team with hopes of being a contender.

Before Mikael Granlund arrived in North America, he had already established a reputation in Finland as a big-time playmaker, and then through four NHL seasons, he showed some flashes, but wasn’t the star that he looked like he could be. Then, last season after he was moved to the wing on Mikko Koivu’s line, Granlund erupted. Now, after a 69-point season, he’s a restricted free agent who is going to get a huge raise this summer.

Another Wild winger that has made steady improvements in his game, Nino Niederreiter had a career-high 25 goals and 57 points last season. He had a good combination of size and skill, has been a possession beast in the past couple of seasons, and as a restricted free agent he’s going to get a big raise this summer. His name has popped up in trade rumours, but it would seem like a less than ideal long-term plan to get rid of a 24-year-old power forward.

A speedy depth forward, Erik Haula has been a good third or fourth-line option and has contributed 29 goals over the past two seasons. He can play centre or wing and his versatility provides value on the lower half of the forward depth chart.

It appears that Jordan Schroeder is stuck on the roster fringe. He’s appeared in five NHL seasons, and last year’s 13 points in 37 games counted as career highs.

The Wild should have some quality young talent to inject into the lineup. Joel Eriksson Ek saw some time last season and looks promising, and 2016 first-rounder Luke Kunin could be ready early next season.

If they need to add a veteran depth forward, bringing Matt Cullen back from Pittsburgh would be a worthwhile consideration. In a more complicated approach, they could try to re-unite Boudreau with Alex Ovechkin. The Wild have the horses to make an interesting offer to Washington for the superstar winger, but that would be a complex deal and probably would have to occur after the expansion draft.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Ryan Suter 82 9 31 40 50.2 1.3 102.7 49.8 26:55 $7.538M Jared Spurgeon 76 10 28 38 51.2 2.8 103.2 50.0 24:02 $5.188M Matt Dumba 76 11 23 34 48.7 -1.4 102.8 52.9 20:20 $2.55M Jonas Brodin 68 3 22 25 50.3 0.4 100.6 47.3 19:34 $4.167M Marco Scandella 71 4 9 13 48.3 -1.1 100.1 47.9 18:20 $4.0M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Christian Folin 51 2 6 8 46.8 -3.3 102.9 45.1 14:56 $725K RFA Nate Prosser 39 2 5 7 45.9 -3.8 100.7 46.5 12:44 $625K UFA

Veteran defenceman Ryan Suter had his ice time reduced by a couple of minutes, but was still at 26:55 per game, last season. He’s missed a total of five games in five seasons with the Wild and his consistency and reliability anchors the defence corps.

Ryan Suter is a workhorse on the Minnesota blueline.

Jared Spurgeon is tiny when compared to the prototypical NHL defenceman, and yet he has consistently been a positive possession player, and had a career-high 38 points in a career-high 24:02 per game last season.

Through his first couple of seasons, Matt Dumba exhibited some talent, but was also a not-quite polished diamond in the rough, so he wasn’t getting consistent playing time either. Last season, the 22-year-old played more than 20 minutes per game and seems to have established himself as a legitimate top-four defenceman. Now, a young, right-shot defenceman who should be able to handle more responsibility in the future could have serious value on the trade market if it turns out that Dumba is the one that the Wild decide to move.

Coming off a poor season in 2015-2016, Jonas Brodin was more effective last season, albeit in a lesser role, playing a career-low 19:34 per game. Nevertheless, with the Wild facing protection list challenges when it comes to the expansion draft, Brodin could be a trade chip.

27-year-old blueliner Marco Scandella has been steady, but not spectacular. His ice time (18:20 per game) last season was his lowest since 2012-2013, so it’s conceivable that Scandella could be on the move in the offseason too. It’s not like the Wild are going to move Dumba, Brodin and Scandella this summer, but a trade of one is certainly possible, and the expansion draft could take another.

With potential upheaval to Minnesota’s defence, Christian Folin could be looking at a more significant role. He’s been a part-time player, logging 118 games over three-plus seasons.

Prospects Mike Reilly and Gustav Olofsson could be ready to move into depth roles in Minnesota too, but it’s going to depend on how big the changes will be on defence.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Devan Dubnyk 65 40 19 5 .923 .925 $4.333M Alex Stalock 2 1 1 0 .944 .929 $650K

FREE AGENT GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Darcy Kuemper 18 8 5 3 .902 .907 $1.55M UFA

Devan Dubnyk was brilliant through the first half of the season, with a .940 save percentage in his first 33 games, but had a .905 save percentage in the next 32 games. Ultimately, his .923 save percentage in the regular season was solid, as was his .925 save percentage in the first round of the playoffs, but he also benefitted from relatively strong team defence in front of him.

Devan Dubnyk faded in the second half of the season.

With Darcy Kuemper headed for free agency, it appears that there will be a new backup goaltender for the Wild next season. Maybe they will dip into the free agent market, but if there is a cap crunch, the Wild might just give journeyman pro Alex Stalock a chance. The 29-year-old has a .912 save percentage in 64 career NHL games, and had a .926 save percentage in 50 AHL games last season.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Jason Zucker – He can score, which should be attractive to Vegas, and has one year, at $2-million, left on his contract, after which he will be a restricted free agent.

Marco Scandella – While it appears the greater decisions on the Minnesota blueline will have to do with Matthew Dumba and Jonas Brodin, Scandella does appear that he will be exposed and could certainly fit in a top-four role.

Erik Haula – He’s a restricted free agent, but the 26-year-old has versatility and can contribute in different roles.

TOP PROSPECTS

WILD TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Kirill Kaprizov LW 49 20 22 42 +9 Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL) Joel Eriksson-Ek C 26 8 8 16 +4 Farjestads (SHL) Luke Kunin C 35 22 16 38 -2 Wisconsin (Big 10) Jordan Greenway LW 37 10 21 31 +11 Boston University (HE) Alex Tuch RW 57 18 19 37 +10 Iowa (AHL) Mike Reilly D 57 5 25 30 +4 Iowa (AHL) Gustav Olofsson D 59 6 18 24 -5 Iowa (AHL) Louis Belpedio D 24 6 11 17 -11 Miami-Ohio (NCHC) Carson Soucy D 35 3 12 15 +7 Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC) Dmitry Sokolov RW 64 48 24 72 -32 Sudbury (OHL) Mario Lucia LW 44 9 13 22 -4 Iowa (AHL) Kaapo Kahkonen G 34 .921 Blues (SML) Steve Michalek G 30 .919 Iowa (AHL) Sam Anas RW 66 12 16 28 -17 Iowa (AHL) Justin Kloos C 38 18 25 43 +9 Minnesota (Big 10)

Minnesota’s best prospects are excellent, though they will have to be patient while they wait for Kirill Kaprizov to come over from the KHL. They still have a good crop of forwards on the way, but the blueline could use a boost, especially if they are dealing this summer.

DRAFT

23rd – Ryan Poehling, Nic Hague, Connor Timmins

FREE AGENCY

The Wild have approximately $61.6M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 15 players.

NEEDS

Two forwards, one defenceman, backup goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE WILD NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, three depth forwards, cap space, younger players

THEY ADDED

Eric Staal, Chris Stewart, Tyler Graovac

TRADE MARKET

Jason Zucker, Jason Pominville, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Marco Scandella

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 WILD DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Zach Parise Eric Staal Charlie Coyle Nino Niederreiter Mikko Koivu Mikael Granlund Erik Haula Joel Eriksson Ek Jason Pominville Chris Stewart Matt Cullen * Luke Kunin Christoph Bertschy Tyler Graovac Alex Tuch Mario Lucia Blake Speers * Jordan Schroeder

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Ryan Suter Jared Spurgeon Devan Dubnyk Marco Scandella Matthew Dumba Alex Stalock Mike Reilly Christian Folin Steve Michalek Gustav Olofsson Seth Helgeson * Carson Soucy Zach Palmquist