The Montreal Canadiens returned to the playoffs last season, with their third 100-point season in the past four years, but they face some challenges moving forward.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Habs squad that made some bold moves last summer, with an eye towards winning now, and losing to the New York Rangers in the first round this year put a pin in that plan.

Montreal brought Claude Julien back as head coach, replacing Michel Therrien when it appeared that the season was about to go off the rails, and while Julien has some talent with which to work, there are also holes that need to be addressed by GM Marc Bergevin.

Last summer’s plan was centered on improving the character of the team. Shea Weber and Andrew Shaw are in-your-face players and Alexander Radulov brought skill to the roster. Mix that with a healthy Carey Price and it’s not a surprise that the Canadiens returned to the playoffs, but they also had trouble generating offence – Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron were the club’s only 20-goal scorers – and, compared with top playoff contenders, the Habs appear to fall short down the middle of the ice.

These issues can be addressed this summer. Not necessarily easily, mind you, because No. 1 centres aren’t readily available, but if Montreal could add a highly-skilled centre to add another layer to their offence, that would go a long way towards sending this team back to the playoffs with legitimate expectations.

HEROES

Carey Price – Even in a season that wasn’t his best – Price’s .923 save percentage was his lowest since 2012-2013 – he had a significant positive impact.

Max Pacioretty – Scored at least 30 goals for the fourth straight season and tied a career-high with 67 points.

Shea Weber – The spotlight shone brightly on Weber, after he was acquired in exchange for P.K. Subban last summer, and that’s going to hang over him throughout his time in Montreal, but Weber was productive while playing more than 25 minutes per game.

ZEROES

Brendan Gallagher – Injuries have affected the 25-year-old winner over the past couple of seasons, but even when he was in the lineup last year, Gallagher’s goals-per-game (0.16) and points-per-game (0.45) were career-lows, and his ice time (15:06 per game) was his lowest since his rookie season of 2012-2013.

Tomas Plekanec – The 34-year-old centre declined sharply last season, with his lowest career points per game (0.36), with shots per game (1.78) at his lowest level since 2005-2006, and ice time (16:49 per game) at his lowest since 2006-2007.

David Desharnais – Prior to getting traded to Edmonton, the diminutive centre had just 10 points in 31 games for the Habs, with his role significantly reduced from previous seasons.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Marc Bergevin/Claude Julien



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Max Pacioretty 81 35 32 67 55.4 4.4 101.1 58.1 19:11 $4.5M Paul Byron 81 22 21 43 53.9 1.8 103.0 49.8 15:04 $1.167M Phillip Danault 82 13 27 40 55.6 4.3 99.8 48.1 15:35 $913K Brendan Gallagher 64 10 19 29 55.8 4.3 100.4 53.9 15:06 $3.75M Andrew Shaw 68 12 17 29 55.1 3.9 99.9 48.6 15:12 $3.9M Tomas Plekanec 78 10 18 28 52.6 0.0 101.2 39.7 16:49 $6.0M Artturi Lehkonen 73 18 10 28 52.8 0.3 99.4 44.5 13:52 $863K Torrey Mitchell 78 8 9 17 48.2 -5.0 101.2 29.5 12:36 $1.2M Daniel Carr 33 2 7 9 51.1 -4.9 101.9 42.0 10:15 $725K Andreas Martinsen 64 3 4 7 42.5 -7.8 96.6 46.2 9:57 $675K Michael McCarron 31 1 4 5 48.5 -5.7 98.1 52.3 9:53 $863K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Alexander Radulov 76 18 36 54 54.2 2.3 101.3 62.5 18:17 $5.75M UFA Alex Galchenyuk 61 17 27 44 50.4 -1.8 100.2 68.3 15:56 $2.8M RFA Dwight King 80 9 7 16 50.3 -5.5 99.3 53.8 14:24 $1.95M UFA Brian Flynn 51 6 4 10 47.0 -6.1 102.5 31.8 12:04 $950K UFA Steve Ott 53 3 4 7 44.3 -7.3 97.6 39.2 01:46 $800K UFA

Over the past four seasons, Max Pacioretty has scored 141 goals, ranking fourth in the league in that time. He generates shots at an elite level, so the goal production isn’t dependent on inflated percentages, yet after going goalless in six playoff games, he’s going to be facing some external pressure; such is the nature of his existence as the captain of this stories franchise.

Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov led the Habs offence in 2016-2017.

Speedster Paul Byron busted out last season with the best year of his career, scoring 22 goals and 43 points, and over the past two seasons, he’s shooting a preposterous 22.6%. Even if he’s creating more high-quality shots with his speed, it’s unreasonable to expect Byron to maintain shooting at that level, but he’s a helpful, and inexpensive, top-nine winger.

With the Habs having problems down the middle of the ice, Phillip Danault emerged almost by default as a viable option, playing with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on Montreal’s top line, which led to Danault having a surprisingly productive season. Having Danault slotted on the first line isn’t ideal, but last season’s production does suggest that he can be a capable complementary scorer.

Last season was a tough one for Brendan Gallagher, who shot a career-low 5.3%, on his way to 10 goals in 64 games. He’s a top-tier possession player and if he could stay healthy and have his percentages bounce back, the Habs should get a much more productive season out of Gallagher.

The Canadiens really wanted Andrew Shaw to bring more sandpaper to Montreal, and he was as advertised: a solid two-way player who contributed secondary offence as well as strong possession numbers. He may not be worth the contract he received, but Shaw can be a regular presence in Montreal’s top nine.

Tomas Plekanec has been a productive and valuable two-way centre in Montreal for more than a decade, but his game dropped off dramatically last season, which makes him less appealing as he heads into the final season of his contract. The Habs could buy him out, or try to land him in Vegas through the expansion process but, given their lack of depth down the middle, Montreal is probably fine moving forward with Plekanec in a second or third-line role, even if he’s overpriced for that job.

2013 second-round pick Artturi Lehkonen had an impressive rookie campaign, scoring 18 goals and generating shots effectively in his limited role. If the Habs were to go big-name hunting in a trade, maybe Lehkonen would be part of that, but he could also simply be a valuable complementary player.

Veteran checking centre Torrey Mitchell is good on draws and starts the vast majority of his shifts in the defensive zone, but he’s scored more than 20 points in a season once in his career and has been on the wrong end of shot differentials on a regular basis.

The Habs made the highly-questionable decision to trade for Andreas Martinsen last season, and after no points in nine regular season games (and two playoff games), they saw fit to give him a new contract for next season. He has 18 points, with miserable possession stats, in 119 career games, so there is no reason to think that the 26-year-old is anything more than a big body who can hit.

A first-round pick in 2013, Michael McCarron is still trying to establish himself as an NHL regular. He has seven points in 51 games over the past two seasons, but he’s 6-foot-6 and can play centre and wing, so he’ll probably have another shot to make it next season.

For all of the criticism that has been leveled on Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin (and I've delivered my fair share), he hit a home run with Alexander Radulov last summer, getting a veritable bargain on a one-year deal. Radulov was effective in his return to the league, creating offence and mixing in a bit of grit with his high-end skill, and he performed well in the playoffs. The natural expectation is that the Habs will sign Radulov to a new contract, but are waiting until after the expansion draft so that they can protect another player, and that’s fine, as long as it happens (and the term isn’t outrageous for the 30-year-old winger). If the Canadiens lose Radulov, they will be scrambling to find a replacement that can help generate more goals.

Perhaps the most pivotal player on the Habs roster, especially when it comes to this summer, is Alex Galchenyuk, a 23-year-old coming off an injury-shortened season that wasn’t as productive as his previous campaign. Galchenyuk would seem like a natural fit at centre, for a team desperate for skill in the middle of the ice, but both Michel Therrien and Claude Julien didn’t seem inclined to leave him in that role. As a result, it’s entirely possible that Galchenyuk could get traded this summer. He’s talented and has been productive – the top point producer from the 2012 Draft – so he could fetch some quality in trade or be the centre piece of a blockbuster offer.

A trade for Colorado’s Matt Duchene would seem to make sense, but Galchenyuk would have to be a pivotal piece if there was an offer (dreaming big) for the Islanders’ John Tavares or Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. If the Tampa Bay Lightning are considering a move of Jonathan Drouin, Montreal might want to get into that bidding too, though getting that done with a division rival may be more challenging.

Additionally, the Habs could dip into the free agent market. 6-foot-6 centre Martin Hanzal might have some appeal, and veteran wingers Patrick Sharp or Justin Williams could be interesting considerations at the right price.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Shea Weber 78 17 25 42 51.3 -1.6 102.3 46.8 25:04 $7.857M Jeff Petry 80 8 20 28 54.4 3.2 99.6 47.8 22:07 $5.5M Jordie Benn 71 4 13 17 50.0 -1.0 99.5 46.1 18:17 $1.1M Alexei Emelin 76 2 8 10 50.0 -3.5 100.5 43.5 21:19 $4.1M Brandon Davidson 38 0 3 3 51.0 2.3 98.9 50.0 15:43 $1.425M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Andrei Markov 62 6 30 36 54.0 2.4 101.9 49.7 21:50 $5.75M UFA Nathan Beaulieu 74 4 24 28 50.7 -2.6 101.7 50.8 19:29 $1.0M RFA Nikita Nesterov 48 4 13 17 54.0 2.6 100.2 64.9 16:17 $725K RFA

Shea Weber was good in his first season with Montreal, and just imagine what a disaster that deal would look like if he wasn’t, but the urgency that the Habs are facing to win is tied to their No. 1 defenceman, who will be 32 at the start of next season.

Shea Weber fared well in his first season with the Habs.

Weber is a physical presence, has a hammer of a shot from the point and is durable, yet, he hasn’t had positive relative shot differentials since 2011-2012. On top of the age and possession concerns, keep in mind that Weber had a career-high and league-best .955 on-ice save percentage last season, so that’s almost assuredly going to go down next season and if the percentages aren’t going his way, then he runs the risk that his measurable results could fall off quickly.

Jeff Petry performed quite well for Montreal last season, putting up positive possession results along with a career-high 28 points while playing a career-high 22:07 per game. He was an excellent addition from Edmonton in 2015 and the 29-year-old right-shot defenceman offers some stability.

Acquired from Dallas last season, Jordie Benn was effective in a defensive role at the end of the season, but that has led to speculation that the Canadiens could protect Benn instead of Nathan Beaulieu. If that’s legit, it would be horrific asset management. Benn turns 30 this summer and is reasonably priced, but he has typically played about 18 minutes per game throughout his career.

31-year-old Alexei Emelin has long been an agitator on the Montreal blueline, and he’s had more than 200 hits in each of the past three seasons, but he also gets outshot regularly. It’s not ideal that Emelin played a career-high 21:19 per game last season, and his contract is too much for what he offers, but the good news is that he’s going into the final year of his deal.

Still trying to establish himself as an NHL regular, 25-year-old Brandon Davidson has a modest 15 points in 101 career games, but he’s had strong possession stats and could very easily slide into Montreal’s top six. At the same time, he could also find himself on a flight to Vegas.

Even though 24-year-old blueliner Nathan Beaulieu had a career-high 28 points and played a career-high 19:29 per game last season, the way the season ended, as a healthy scratch in the playoffs, didn’t provide a great sense of optimism for his future. It’s not hard to envision Beaulieu as a second-pair defenceman – one who can move the puck and work on the power play – but it’s possible that could be elsewhere.

It does seem that the Habs have been expressly down on Beaulieu and Galchenyuk, and that might be the prelude to offseason trades, but it could also be the opening volleys in negotiations with restricted free agents that have arbitration rights; just something to consider.

Part-time player over the past three seasons, 24-year-old Nikita Nesterov is a capable puck-mover, but he’s also been sheltered in his usage most of the time. As it stands now, he’s quality depth.

It’s surely possible that the Habs could look for another answer on the blueline, but 38-year-old Andrei Markov is a veritable institution, having played 990 games for Montreal since 2000-2001. He’s lost a step or two, but he was still very effective last season as his ice time dipped below 22 minutes per game for the first time in a full season since 2003-2004.



RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Carey Price 62 37 20 5 .923 .935 $6.5M Al Montoya 19 8 6 4 .912 .921 $1.063M

The main reason that the Canadiens can harbour hopes as contenders is that they have Carey Price, who wasn’t at his best in 2016-2017, and is still a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He has the best save percentage (.928) over the past four seasons.

Carey Price elevates Montreal's expectations.

If this summer is going to go off the rails for the Canadiens, it would likely involve not being able to come to an agreement with Price on a contract extension. He has one year left on his current deal, so he’s eligible for an extension, but if it doesn’t get done, that would have to open up the possibility of a trade. It’s unlikely, of course, but these are the risks that teams face when a franchise player approaches a new deal.

Al Montoya has been a solid, if not spectacular, backup goaltender. He has a .910 save percentage in his career and has never started more than 26 games in a season, but he’s a good fit and received a new two-year deal.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Charles Hudon – This could be a little off the board, since it would be easy to get an NHL defenceman from Montreal, but Hudon had 27 goals and 49 points in 56 AHL games last season. He’s on the small side, but if Vegas wants to take a chance on offensive upside, maybe they would consider Hudon.

Brandon Davidson – Looked pretty good in Edmonton in 2015-2016, but took a step back last season. Still, the 25-year-old would be worth a look.

Jordie Benn – Provided that the Canadiens choose to protect Beaulieu (if even to trade later), that would leave the possibility that Benn could go to Vegas. He’s steady, but also a third-pair defenceman who will be 30 this summer.

TOP PROSPECTS

CANADIENS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Mikhail Sergachev D 50 10 33 43 +22 Windsor (OHL) Noah Juulsen D 49 12 33 34 +15 Everett (WHL) Michael McCarron C 32 7 12 19 -7 St. John's (AHL) Nikita Scherbak RW 66 13 28 41 -2 St. John's (AHL) Charles Hudon LW 56 27 22 49 +3 Hamilton (AHL) Martin Reway LW Sparta (CZE)/Fribourg (SUI) Jacob De La Rose C 62 14 17 31 -3 St. John's (AHL) Jakub Jerabek D 59 5 29 34 0 Chekhov Vityaz (KHL) Michael McNiven G 54 .915 Owen Sound (OHL) Charlie Lindgren G 48 .914 St. John's (AHL) Will Bitten C 65 23 34 57 +13 Hamilton (OHL) Victor Mete D 50 15 29 44 +36 London (OHL) Simon Bourque D 59 15 41 56 +31 Saint John (QMJHL) Daniel Audette C 75 10 20 30 -7 St. John's (AHL) Lukas Vejdemo C 48 4 4 8 -1 Djurgardens (SHL)



DRAFT

25th – Josh Norris, Robert Thomas, Maxime Comtois

FREE AGENCY

The Canadiens have approximately $50.5M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 16 players.

NEEDS

Two top-six forwards, one top-four defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE CANADIENS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-six forward, depth forwards, depth defencemen

THEY ADDED

Alexander Radulov, Andrew Shaw, Artturi Lehkonen, Shea Weber, Al Montoya

TRADE MARKET

Alex Galchenyuk, Nathan Beaulieu, Alexei Emelin

MY PROJECTED 2017=2018 CANADIENS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Max Pacioretty Phillip Danault Alexander Radulov Alex Galchenyuk Martin Hanzal * Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen Tomas Plekanec Andrew Shaw Paul Byron Torrey Mitchell Michael McCarron Daniel Carr Jacob De La Rose Nikita Scherbak Andreas Martinsen Daniel Audette Martin Reway

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Andrei Markov Shea Weber Carey Price Jordie Benn Jeff Petry Al Montoya Mikhail Sergachev Alexei Emelin Charlie Lindgren Brandon Davidson Nikita Nesterov Jakub Jerabek Zach Redmond