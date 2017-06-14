How big of a loss would it be if Preds lose Neal in expansion draft?

The Nashville Predators went on a thrilling run to the Stanley Cup Final, and while they ultimately fell short, they generated a lot of excitement both for the current season and for the team’s potential in future seasons.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Predators team that underachieved in the regular season, but has the personnel to be a contender for years to come.

When the Predators made a trade to acquire P.K. Subban last summer, they shook up their blueline, and it probably took some getting used to, but by the time the playoffs rolled around, Nashville’s top four on defence was as good as any quartet in the league.

While Nashville might not boast superstar forward talent, Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg are stars, and Viktor Arvidsson emerged as a 30-goal scorer. They have quality depth and continue to bring young players, like Kevin Fiala and Pontus Aberg, into the mix.

The bottom line for Nashville, though, is that they have a strong nucleus and can contend if they get the goaltending. That has been an uncertain situation for quite a few years now, but when Pekka Rinne played well, it worked.

Now, it looks like a team that is poised to have sustainable success. They were close last season. Can they get over the top?

Viktor Arvidsson – Had eight goals and 16 points in 56 games during the 2015-2016 season, then vaulted to 31 goals and 61 points in 80 games last season.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s most dynamic offensive player had just two goals through 27 games, and still ended up with 31 in 82 games.

P.K. Subban – Missed some time with an injury, so his 40 points was his lowest since 2011-2012, but not only did Subban have his typically excellent possession numbers, he carried that into the postseason, putting up dominant numbers in tough matchups. He was supposed to upgrade the Nashville defence, and he did.

Craig Smith – The 27-year-old winger had his ice time cut, to a career-low 13:49 per game, and finished with 12 goals in 78 games, his lowest goals-per-game (0.15) output.

Ryan Ellis – He scored a career-high 38 points and played a career-high 23:57 per game, but the Nashville blueliner also took a hit with that additional responsibility, with negative relative possession numbers for the first time in his career.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Filip Forsberg 82 31 27 58 54.1 4.2 98.2 56.4 18:31 $6.0M James Neal 70 23 18 41 52.9 2.2 98.3 56.4 17:42 $5.0M Colin Wilson 70 12 23 35 53.1 1.9 101.5 51.2 14:57 $3.938M Calle Jarnkrok 81 15 16 31 50.8 -0.5 98.3 45.3 15:44 $2.0M Craig Smith 78 12 17 29 54.4 4.4 101.2 60.5 13:49 $4.25M Kevin Fiala 54 11 5 16 55.0 5.3 99.4 55.7 13:31 $863K Colton Sissons 58 8 2 10 43.6 -8.1 104.5 28.5 11:07 $625K Cody McLeod 59 5 1 6 37.5 -13.0 101.3 40.9 7:10 $800K Miikka Salomaki 5 0 0 0 38.3 -12.3 97.9 48.3 12:13 $613K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Ryan Johansen 82 14 47 61 55.9 7.0 98.4 54.7 18:50 $4.0M RFA Viktor Arvidsson 80 31 30 61 55.0 5.5 100.6 55.8 17:09 $632K RFA Mike Fisher 72 18 24 42 50.4 -1.1 99.3 39.6 16:37 $4.4M UFA P.A. Parenteau 67 13 15 28 50.5 5.1 95.9 52.9 14:42 $1.25M UFA Austin Watson 77 5 12 17 44.3 -8.9 103.9 29.1 12:26 $575K RFA Vernon Fiddler 59 2 2 4 41.0 -8.5 97.0 23.9 11:39 $1.25M UFA Harry Zolnierczyk 24 2 2 4 37.0 -14.1 100.6 42.9 8:52 $575K UFA

On a team in need of offensive firepower, 22-year-old Filip Forsberg has put up back-to-back 30-goal seasons. Coming into the playoffs, he might have still been a little underrated, but he’s probably earned appropriate appreciation for his skills, even after fading in the Final.

Filip Forsberg recovered from a terrible start to last season.

Veteran winger James Neal surpassed 20 goals for the ninth consecutive season, though his 2.89 shots on goal per game was his lowest since 2010-2011. He’s an interesting case for Nashville, though, because he’s going into the last year of his contract and if the Predators protect four forwards and four defencemen in the expansion draft, Neal could conceivably be left unprotected. That could make him trade bait for a team seeking a finisher.

Colin Wilson doesn’t shoot enough, and has one 20-goal season in his career, but he’s a strong complementary winger, who can win battles along the boards and move the puck the right way.

A skilled centre who could potentially handle more responsibility, Calle Jarnkrok has had back-to-back seasons with more than 30 points; modest production, but most of it has come at even strength, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect more if, for example, Mike Fisher retired.

Fisher is 37, and didn’t score a goal in 20 playoff games, but he had 42 points and solid possession stats last season. If he’s going to retire for his own reasons, that’s fine, (and it’s also fine if this is a smokescreen) but his on-ice performance certainly doesn’t suggest he’s near done.

It was a down season for Craig Smith, a 27-year-old who was coming off three straight seasons with at least 20 goals. The Predators could hope for a bounce-back season next year or maybe Smith will be trade (or expansion) bait.

2014 first-rounder Kevin Fiala flashed some skill as a rookie, and had a couple of goals in five playoff games before suffering a broken femur. That’s obviously going to take time for him to recover, but his ability to generate shots as a rookie is an encouraging sign for future offensive production.

Colton Sissons moved into the fourth-line centre role and all that entails for Nashville, which means a heavy dose of defensive zone starts. He stepped up in the playoffs, especially after Ryan Johansen was injured, and contributed 12 points in 22 games after 10 points in 58 regular-season games.

The Predators brought in enforcer Cody McLeod from Colorado last season, and he finished the year with a league-leading 19 fights. As you might imagine, he gets buried in terms of possession, so he needs to be used in moderation.

Injuries limited winger Miikka Salomaki to five regular-season games and six playoff games last season, so it was essentially a lost year, but he’s a viable option to play a hitting role on the fourth line.

He’s not the goal-scorer that he was in Columbus, putting up 14 goals in back-to-back seasons, but Ryan Johansen has become an offensive facilitator and had his fourth straight season with at least 60 points. He was having a strong playoff run before suffering a serious thigh injury and the 24-year-old is going to be looking at a big new contract this summer.

A 45-point jump from the previous season seemed like a rapid rise for 24-year-old winger Viktor Arvidsson, but the signs were there; most notably, he was generating shots at an elite level. He faltered in the postseason, scoring three goals in 22 games. Nevertheless, moving forward Arvidsson and Forsberg are critical goal-scorers for the Predators, and Nashville might be able to get Arvidsson at a somewhat reasonable price on his new contract because he just had his breakout year (as opposed to having a more established track record as a scorer).

2010 first-rounder Austin Watson isn’t going to turn into a scorer, it appears, as he has nine goals in 140 career games, but he found a role as a banging fourth-line winger and did contribute nine points in 22 playoff games.

Nashville has lots of depth up front, as prospects like Pontus Aberg and Vladislav Kamenev, as well as Cup Final scoring hero Frederick Gaudreau, could push for playing time next season. If the finances work, and the Predators feel a need to upgrade their attack, maybe they’d be interested in free agent winger T.J. Oshie, especially if Neal is moved.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Roman Josi 72 12 37 49 53.0 2.8 99.8 50.1 25:04 $4.0M P.K. Subban 66 10 30 40 54.4 3.6 97.7 47.2 24:24 $9.0M Ryan Ellis 71 16 22 38 49.3 -1.7 101.9 47.7 23:57 $2.5M Mattias Ekholm 82 3 20 23 52.8 2.6 99.6 45.7 23:28 $3.75M Matt Irwin 74 3 11 14 50.9 -0.7 101.9 52.5 16:16 $650K Yannick Weber 73 1 7 8 47.7 -4.6 100.2 57.1 11:55 $650K Anthony Bitetto 29 0 7 7 44.7 -6.8 101.5 57.6 11:48 $613K

This was the fourth straight season in which Roman Josi played more than 25 minutes per game, and he has 165 points in the past three seasons, which ranks third among defencemen (behind Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns). He’s highly-regarded – has finished fifth in Norris voting in the past two years – and is very reasonably priced for the next three seasons.

P.K. Subban made a smooth transition to Nashville.

The Predators made a major splash when they acquired P.K. Subban last summer, and while Subban delivered strong possession numbers, as usual, he really stepped it up in the playoffs, controlling play (56.1 CF%) even while matched up against premier opposition. He’s exciting, has personality to help sell the game, and the Predators are already better on the blueline.

A terrific puck-mover who saw his ice time jump to nearly 24 minutes per game last season, Ryan Ellis had a career-high 16 goals and 38 points, but was also on the wrong side of the possession game, really for the first time in his career. Ellis isn’t big, so that can cause some defensive challenges, but he’s a smart player and on a bargain contract.

Although Mattias Ekholm saw his offensive numbers dip (from 35 points to 23 points), he also played three minutes more per game, and was effective alongside Subban in the most difficult playoff matchups. Ekholm brings size and mobility, and could probably handle a more offensive role, if needed, but he’s just not required to play that role with this group.

After he was quickly buried in Boston in 2015-2016, Matt Irwin rebounded nicely on Nashville’s third pair last season. He has a big shot from the point and was steady enough in that third-pair role to earn another contract for next season.

Same goes for 28-year-old Yannick Weber, who played a career-high 73 games for the Predators last season. He didn’t play a lot, under 12 minutes per game, but the Predators have the luxury of spending very little on their third pair because their top four defencemen are so great.

26-year-old Anthony Bitetto has been a fringe player for the past few years, putting up 13 points in 64 games over the past three years.

There may not be another team in the league with a top four on defence as strong as Nashville’s and that allows the Predators to go with bargain options, whether it’s journeymen vets like Irwin and Weber, or whether a prospect like Alexandre Carrier gets a shot at some point next season.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Pekka Rinne 61 31 19 9 .918 .928 $7.0M Juuse Saros 21 10 8 3 .923 .922 $693K



In three of the past five seasons, Pekka Rinne has finished with below average numbers, and he needed a great finish late in the regular season last year to end up on the right side of the ledger. Then he went on a great run in the postseason, often looking like vintage Rinne, and that made the Predators a Cup contender. The question going forward is whether Rinne can perform at a high level for the next two years that he remains under contract. If he can, Nashville should be a contender. If not, the Predators will have to find another answer.

Pekka Rinne was unexpectedly strong in the postseason.

Rinne stands out as the prototype for the modern goaltender, standing 6-foot-5 and covering a lot of net. His backup, Juuse Saros, is only 5-foot-11, but the 22-year-old was impressive as a rookie last season and had a strong track record in the AHL and Finland. If Rinne struggles at any point, Saros will be pushing for more playing time.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

James Neal – The Predators may deal Neal rather than lose him for nothing, but there’s a chance that the veteran winger won’t be one of four forwards that Nashville protects.

Calle Jarnkrok – Jarnkrok is on the protection bubble too, but also has a long-term contract that is rather team friendly, at $2-million per, so he could have value in Vegas.

Craig Smith – For a team that is likely to be hard-pressed to score, Smith is a three-time 20-goal scorer who is coming off a down season.

TOP PROSPECTS

PREDATORS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Dante Fabbro D 36 6 12 18 +6 Boston University (HE) Vladislav Kamenev C 70 21 30 51 +11 Milwaukee (AHL) Samuel Girard D 69 9 66 75 +26 Shawinigan (QMJHL) Yakov Trenin C 54 30 37 67 +16 Gatineau (QMJHL) Patrick Harper C 38 13 24 37 +6 Boston University (HE) Alexandre Carrier D 72 6 33 39 -1 Milwaukee (AHL) Pontus Aberg LW 56 31 21 52 -2 Milwaukee (AHL) Jack Dougherty D 75 2 11 13 +3 Milwaukee (AHL) Tom Novak C 20 5 9 14 -1 Minnesota (Big 10) Rem Pitlick C 36 14 18 32 +12 Minnesota (Big 10) Frederic Allard D 63 14 51 65 -3 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) Emil Pettersson C 51 15 23 38 +7 Vaxjo (SHL) Frederick Gaudreau C 66 25 23 48 -1 Milwaukee (AHL) Trevor Murphy D 75 12 21 33 -6 Milwaukee (AHL) Justin Kirkland LW 56 9 12 21 -2 Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville has done a nice job setting up a pipeline of prospects to keep replenishing the roster. They've sought value on defence, not afraid to take under-sized puck mover, and the team has been patient in their prospect development.

DRAFT

30th – Urho Vaakanainen, Morgan Geekie, Evan Barratt

FREE AGENCY

The Predators have approximately $55.8M committed to the 2017-20178 salary cap for 18 players.

NEEDS

A centre, forward depth

WHAT I SAID THE PREDATORS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-nine forward, one defenceman, backup goaltender

THEY ADDED

Kevin Fiala, P.K. Subban, Matt Irwin, Yannick Weber, Juuse Saros

TRADE MARKET

James Neal, Colin Wilson, Craig Smith

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 PREDATORS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Filip Forsberg Ryan Johansen Viktor Arvidsson Colin Wilson Calle Jarnkrok T.J. Oshie * Kevin Fiala Vladislav Kamenev Craig Smith Austin Watson Colton Sissons Pontus Aberg Cody McLeod Frederick Gaudreau Mikka Salomaki Justin Kirkland Cody Bass Tyler Moy

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Mattias Ekholm P.K. Subban Pekka Rinne Roman Josi Ryan Ellis Juuse Saros Matt Irwin Yannick Weber Marek Mazanec Anthony Bitetto Alexandre Carrier Trevor Murphy Jack Dougherty